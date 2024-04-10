Jax Taylor Agrees He Should've Married Ex Stassi Schroeder Instead -- And Brittany Cartwright Reacts!

Jax Taylor appears to have some regrets about how his life turned out right now!

Someone commented on one of his posts on Instagram, saying he should have married his ex-girlfriend, Stassi Schroeder, instead of current estranged wife Brittany Cartwright. And guess what? JAX LIKED IT! What?!

Fans will recall the 44-year-old reality star dated her on and off during the early seasons of Vanderpump Rules before marrying Brittany. However, they ended things for good when Stassi found out Jax slept with their friend, Kristen Doute, who had been dating Tom Sandoval. That whole drama resulted in the infamous moment Stassi slapped her longtime pal across the face!

So in what world did anyone think it was a good idea for Jax to marry Stassi?? She would have never got hitched to him! And more importantly, why the heck would he LIKE a post like that? Shouldn’t he be trying to work on saving his marriage with Brittany? Unless he wants to make their breakup official at this point…

What does Britt think about her husband’s actions? Well, she seemed very surprised when she found out from Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast host Amanda Hirsch on Tuesday! While nervously laughing, she said:

“What? He ‘liked’ it? Very weird. That is so creepy.”

Did anyone else hope she would’ve said her iconic line, “Rot in hell,” at this moment? Listen to her reaction (below):

Brittany Cartwright reacts to Jax Taylor liking a comment that said he “should have married Stassi.” ???????? #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/tNGplKrOon — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) April 9, 2024

Brittany definitely seemed taken aback by Jax’s behavior. But fans on the other hand? They’re not surprised at all. This is Jax we’re talking about here! Not only does he have a long history of cheating but he has an even longer history of being a massive jerk! Just ask Stassi. See the X (Twitter) reactions (below):

“I always felt Jax never loved Brittany and was obsessed with Stassi. She was the one who got away and he could never be good enough for her.” “Brittany was warned. This is a fall of her own making.” “wtf is wrong with Jax” “Poor Britney got hooked up with this biggest jackass” “I always thought Jax had a thing for Kristen [Doute].”

Oof.

No wife — estranged or not — wants to find out her husband seems to regret marrying her instead of an ex. At this point, we wouldn’t blame Brittany if she divorced him in response! Hell, put that “like” in the filing! Seriously, she’s put up with his icky behavior for far too long. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]