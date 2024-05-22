Brittany Cartwright Goes OFF On Jax Taylor During Intense Fight Over Her Drinking Habits! Watch The Valley Preview HERE!

After a whole season of Jax Taylor’s comments about her drinking habits, Brittany Cartwright has had enough!

In last week’s episode of The Valley, Brittany started to feel ill after a boat ride with the other women of the show as they took a babymoon trip to Big Bear Lake for Janet Caperna. The Vanderpump Rules alum begged her pals not to tell Jax about her getting sick. However, the 44-year-old reality star found out anyway, as we’ve just seen in a brand-new preview for the upcoming episode. And he immediately thought it was because she drank too much!! He asked the group:

“How was she on the boat? How much was she drinking on the boat?”

When no one gave him a clear answer, Jax became frustrated and said:

“Stop. I’m going to ask one time. Answer the damn question. How much was she drinking on the boat?”

Both Nia Booko and Jasmine Goode insisted Brittany consumed “zero” drinks on the boat. Jax wasn’t buying it, though! And that ticked off Brittany! She yelled at him:

“Jax, I can f**king hear you. Everybody here has my back and you’re my f**king husband and you’re trying to make me look like I’m a bad person. You think I want to be in here not feeling good? F**k you! F**k you! I’m your wife and you’re trying to make me look bad in front of all these people.”

Jax chimed in to say:

“I’m not.”

Brittany wasn’t having it at that point. She continued to clap back at her estranged hubby, saying:

“F**k off. Everybody knows that I did not drink. Was I drunk? No. I had two f**king drinks today. So f**k you, Jax!”

Whoa! It sounds like things get intense on this week’s episode!! Watch the preview (below):

Thoughts?? Reactions?? Share ’em (below)…

