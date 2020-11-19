Charli D'Amelio Calls Out Trisha Paytas In Tear-Filled Apology Video After Personal Chef Backlash!

Fame has always been fickle, but Internet fame is a REAL rollercoaster.

As we previously reported, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, two of the most popular TikTok stars in the world (#1 and #7 most followed, respectively), faced some SERIOUS backlash for what was perceived as bratty and disrespectful behavior towards their personal chef in a video for their family’s new YouTube series, Dinner with the D’Amelios.

Related: Charli Slams Critics Who Say She ‘Glowed Down’ & Used To Look ‘Prettier’!

Older sis Dixie posted an “apology” video, explaining her behavior — specifically, the way she threw up when served a snail. She said:

“My family and I have been working with Chef Aaron May for a couple of months now, working on content for our channel and working on content for his channel, and [we’ve] made an amazing friendship. … My team knows I throw up a lot. I throw up at the smell, the thought or the taste of anything. So, when they saw the snails, they were like, ‘Oh, let’s get her and try to see if we can get a reaction out of her.’ … I love [our] chef, and I would never disrespect him in any way.”

So… this was a stunt put on by her team? Is she saying she wasn’t in on it — but blaming the way she treated the chef on that anyway?

Adding fire to the flames was controversial Internet personality Trisha Paytas, who pointed out that the 19-year-old’s video wasn’t exactly an apology, and instead full of “excuses.” She questioned:

“She is saying in this clip that her team knows that she’ll puke at anything… if that’s the case, why set her up in this situation? … Are they setting her up for sabotage? Do they want to make her look bratty? … Was this all a PR stunt just to get more views and followers to her? … Get a new team, girl.”

For the record, the chef confirmed that the snail stunt was meant to be funny, though obviously the idea was a big misfire, to say the VERY least. (He also said he thought the sisters were “the greatest” and plans to work with them again, so anyone offended on his behalf may want to reassess.)

Though Trisha framed her comments as “constructive criticism” rather than hate, but there were apparently plenty of folks who were WAY more vicious in their responses — and it got so bad that Charli claimed she was considering QUITTING TikTok because of it!

In a livestream, the 16-year-old tearfully shared:

“You can not like me, but not attack the way I look or the fact that you don’t want me here. That’s where I kind of draw the line, and honestly, seeing how people reacted to this, I don’t even know if I wanna do this anymore. Like, this is messed up stuff that people are saying. Like, people telling me to hang myself, people blatantly disrespecting the fact that I’m still a human is not okay at all.”

Charli continued:

“You can hate on me for whatever I’ve done, but the fact that all of this is happening because of a misunderstanding, like, I just feel like that’s not okay. And if this is the community that I’m in and the community that I put myself in, I don’t know if I want to do that anymore.”

DAMN!

If the MOST FOLLOWED person on the app is threatening to quit, you know the hate must be pretty bad. (Or she’s playing up the drama?)

Related: Bullying Is Driving Charli D’Amelio To Tears ‘Almost Every Single Day’

Innerestingly, amidst trying to convince her followers that she was sincerely grateful for their support, Charli also had time to call out Trisha’s response specifically:

“I’m just gonna say it, Trisha Paytas … you have been completely rude to me multiple times. Saying, ‘She doesn’t have a personality, she’s basic, she can’t dance.’ Like, you have your own problems, please stop worrying about mine. That’s all I have to say on that, quite honestly, please stop talking about me. You’re not a very nice person. Sorry.”

Here’s the entire video btw:

Of course, the 32-year-old came back with a response to Charli’s clapback, denying sending any hate the teenager’s way and accusing the D’Amelios’ parents of raising them poorly (and pal James Charles of being a bad influence):

And James weighed in as well, defending his friends — and shading Trisha along the way, as he tweeted:

“this charli situation is NOT sitting right with me… 100M followers in one year & y’all expect her to know how to be a perfect role model? death threats because she’s a picky eater & made a joke about a milestone? 30+ year olds dragging someone half their age? feels familiar”

Whew! This is a LOT to unpack. What do U think, Perezcious readers? Do you think the D’Amelio sisters deserved the hate, or did things get blown out of proportion? And are you Team Charli or Team Trisha? Or neither?? Leave your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Charli D’Amelio/Dixie D’Amelio/Trisha Paytas/TikTok]