Jeannie Mai Announces She’s Taking A Social Media Break ‘To Heal’ Amid Jeezy Divorce

Jeannie Mai is logging off for a bit.

The 44-year-old television personality hopped on Instagram Wednesday to share that she’s taking time away from social media amid her unexpected divorce from Jeezy. Next to a simple black heart emoji in the caption, she shared a picture of a handwritten message that read:

“Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal.”

Related: Jeezy & Jeannie Still Living Together Amid Split?!

See the post (below):

This is the first time Jeannie has spoken out since Jeezy filed to end their marriage after two years. While the former couple haven’t publicly addressed why things are over between them, the 46-year-old rapper said in divorce docs that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.” Rumors also have circulated about The Real host potentially having an affair with Mario Lopez — although sources close to her insisted they are completely false. Meanwhile, a People insider previously said they were having “issues for a long time,” adding:

“Things got really hard over the last few months. He spends nearly all his time in Atlanta, and she was flying back and forth between there and LA. She was scaling back a bit and trying to spend more time in Atlanta to work on their issues.”

Oof. While Jeezy seems to be done with their relationship, Jeannie is not ready to give up on their relationship quite yet! That insider also claimed that she’s “committed to trying to save her marriage.”

It’s not easy going through the end of a marriage, though. Especially since she seemingly never saw it coming. We hope this social media hiatus will help allow Jeannie to focus on herself and heal. Sending love and light!

[Image via MEGA/Sheri Determan/WENN]