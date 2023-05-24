How Much Will Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Get If They Split?! A Prenup Explainer!

Jeff Bezos’ future wife will likely be set for life — whether she stays with the multibillionaire or not.

If you haven’t heard, the Amazon founder got engaged to longtime girlfriend Lauren Sánchez last week as they toured Spain and the French Riviera on his $500 million yacht.

After his split from ex-wife MacKenzie Scott in 2019, which resulted in a $38 billion settlement — that’s with a B! — due to the lack of a prenup, it’s fair to say he’ll be guarding his assets much more securely this time around. And attorney Brett Ward is weighing in on how it could all play out!

The legal expert explained to Page Six Tuesday that Sánchez will make far less than MacKenzie — but could still potentially make at least $1,000,000 for “every year married.”

While it hasn’t been confirmed the husband and wife-to-be will sign a prenup, Ward seems to think so, considering his established wealth — unlike in 1993 when he first said “I do.” He explained:

“Jeff is in a very different place now than he was then. He was on his way up and may have never been able to predict the level of wealth but now that is established.”

He continued:

“What most people do not consider, are the financial and emotional costs of going to court without a prenuptial agreement. Litigants with this level of wealth can end up spending millions of dollars in court fighting over issues like the valuation and classification of assets.”

He then encouraged Bezos to propose a “fixed payment schedule tied to the length of the marriage in exchange for her waiving any of his assets or spousal support” to best protect himself:

“He can be sufficiently generous to her financially while at the same time saving the cost of an extended, costly, and likely public trial if the marriage does not work out. This is a strategy we often employ with high-net-worth individuals. It protects their assets and peace of mind.”

As for Sánchez, he recommended:

“Certainly, she should seek to be provided with a residence she can keep in the event of a divorce so as to minimize potential disruption to her [kids’] life.”

Ward explained that in “most jurisdictions,” wealth made prior to a given relationship is considered “separate property,” but because of Jeff’s wealth’s “vastness,” it could pose an issue. However, his net worth is estimated at $139 billion — so we’re sure a few mil in a fixed payment schedule in the event things don’t work out won’t break the bank.

