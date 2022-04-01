Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim Details Horrors Of Pedophile Island

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The new BBC documentary series, House of Maxwell, explores the mysteries surrounding Ghislaine Maxwell and her family, including the life and death of her father, media tycoon Robert Maxwell. But Ghislaine’s story can’t be told without testimony from the victims she helped cultivate for Jeffrey Epstein.

One survivor of the couple’s horrific alleged abuse is Juliette Bryant, who describes being tricked, coerced, and threatened into sexual acts on Epstein’s notorious “Pedophile Island.” Recalling her experiences with the pair in the upcoming doc, she said:

“I was being ordered to his bedroom at least three times a day. By that point there were even more girls. In that time I saw at least 60 girls coming and going, at least. I was 20 when I was taken there, so I was lucky, I wasn’t as young as some of the other girls. It was just like a factory, he was running a machine and Ghislaine Maxwell was the one operating it.”

Describing how she was lured into the situation, she shared:

“I was just a young girl with hopes and dreams, and I thought I could really make something of my life. So I started modeling, I thought I could, you know, try. One day this beautiful American model, Naja Hill, approached me and asked me if I was a model. I told her that I’d just started modeling and then she said her friend, who owned Victoria’s Secret was here and did I want to meet him because he could help with my modeling career. So I was like: ‘Oh my god, all my dreams are coming true’, I just couldn’t believe it. What an opportunity. So we went to show Jeffrey my portfolio.”

Juliette continued:

“I walked into the hotel room, sat opposite him, I gave him my modeling book and he looked through it. He was like: ‘Wow, you have the most amazing figure I have ever seen in my life.’ Then he said: ‘Right, we definitely want to bring you over from South Africa to New York.’ They said that they’d paid for my ticket and get me a visa. I thought it was going to be the most amazing opportunity of my life. But then his office phoned and said: ‘Pack your bag, we’re going to the Caribbean.’ I assumed it was for a photo shoot. So I said immediately, yes. His island was the most beautiful place you’d seen, ever. The sea there is absolutely exquisite, the turquoise sea.”

But after arriving on Little St. James Island, the dream quickly turned into a nightmare:

“Jeffrey really liked watching movies and the next day another girl was brought it. We were watching a movie and this other girl was there and she started performing a sex act on him while I was sitting next to him. I was absolutely petrified because I was so young and I’d never seen anything like that. So I ran out of the room and I was crying, I just didn’t know what to do. There was no hope of getting away. You know, I was in a foreign country without a cell phone, money or means of communication. I realized then I was completely trapped and there was nothing I could do.”

The South African native admitted:

“I never felt okay again after that. Everything just fell to pieces. It’s very hard to understand. I’m still trying to piece it all together. I wanted to just be quiet and live my life and forget about it all but then I can’t forget about it. I’m tired of feeling ashamed, I want to speak for the people who can’t talk anymore.”

Regarding how the horrific enterprise was organized, she remembered:

“Ghislaine was running the girls and she would tell us when we had to go to his bedroom. You couldn’t say no, there was just no option. You didn’t want to make them angry, it would have been very scary making them angry. No one ever tried to stand up against them.”

And there was a good reason no one ever defied the island’s disgusting practices:

“People ask why I went back. No one disobeyed Epstein. Before I was sent home he took me to his office and he told me a woman had accused him of rape and he planted drugs in her apartment and had her sent to prison. Then he said he had my family’s name on a list, so I just did as I was told because I was petrified of him, of who he was. I knew that crossing him would be a very, very bad idea.”

Heartbreakingly, Juliette shared details of her own assault:

“His bedroom was pitch dark and ice cold. I just checked out of my body and just let him do what he wanted because I didn’t know what else to do. I tried to escape this room in my mind. I just tried to pretend it wasn’t happening. Things happened there that scared me so deeply I can’t even talk about them. He fed off the terror, there was something about the energy of a girl being scared that he liked.”

She also shared some darker recollections about the island itself:

“The little chalet I was made to stay in when I first got there had this very weird artwork on the wall. It was a naked girl and there was a big walrus, it looked like the walrus was trying to rape her. It was a very disturbing picture. I’ve never seen a picture like that. He had a lot of weird stuff around his house, there were pictures of naked girls everywhere, and there was a lot of naked pictures of Ghislaine around too.”

Despite that last nauseating detail, Juliette, like other Epstein victims, never observed any romantic interaction between the powerful couple. She said:

“When I first met Ghislaine I was told she was Epstein’s girlfriend. But the thing is I never saw them hold hands or kiss once, or even give each other a hug, to be honest. I never saw them come that close, so it definitely wasn’t a romantic relationship.”

After living through such unimaginable horror, Ghislaine’s recent guilty verdict has given Juliette a measure of hope. She reflected:

“I never thought it would happen. These people have got away with what they’ve got away with for many years. You’ve got to keep them away so they can’t harm other people. People are waking up to the truth.”

This testimony is so harrowing, and there are so many women out there who have similar stories about Epstein and Maxwell. We hope they all find the peace and healing they deserve.

