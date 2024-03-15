Jelly Roll Shares WILD Footage From Complete Oral 'Reconstructive' Surgery! WATCH!

Jelly Roll has a brand new smile!

The 39-year-old country singer was prepped and ready at the dentist on Tuesday, according to a video his wife Bunnie Xo shared on TikTok, and he got a whole list of work done! While sitting in the dentist’s chair and hooked up to some medical machinery, he explained:

“I’m at the practice, getting all my teeth redone. I’ve had these same veneers for 20 years. I’m finally getting them replaced, and I’m getting some implants and getting some cavities and wisdom teeth pulled out. I’m doing a lot of s**t.”

Wow!

Thinking about the super intense surgery he was about to have, the Wild Ones singer called it a “reconstructive” operation:

“I’m getting completely mouth reconstructive surgery kinda … [I’m feeling] sexy. I’m feeling great, man. I feel like I’m finally taking care of stuff.”

His wife jumped in to support her hubby, too, adding:

“I’m so proud of you.”

Aww! Jelly went on to say that he was sadly bullied as a kid for not having a “pretty smile” — but now he’s getting back at them:

“I want a pretty smile. I had an ugly smile when I was a kid. People picked on me and made fun of me and stuff — haha, bitch!”

The video then cuts to a wild clip of the CMA Award winner mid-surgery, where the dentist complains about him biting his fingers! Definitely not the video to watch if you’re afraid of dental work — eek! All seemed to turn out well in the end, though, with the country crooner declaring he “slept good”.

Ch-ch-check it out — with discretion (below):

What do U think of Jelly Roll’s new smile, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Bunnie Xo/TikTok/MEGA/WENN]