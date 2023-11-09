Wynonna Judd Sparks Fan Concern After CLINGING To Jelly Roll 'For Dear Life' In CMA Awards Duet -- And She Responds!

Is Wynonna Judd OK?! That’s the biggest worry on country music fans’ minds right now! On Wednesday night, the singer took the stage with Jelly Roll to sing Need A Favor as the opening number at the 2023 CMA Awards in Nashville.

While her vocals were on point, fans quickly feared for Wynonna after she gripped onto her duet partner as she joined him on stage for the surprise performance. Right after approached him, she gripped tight to his jacket tightly for the entire performance while standing incredibly still. Interestingly, she was able to walk off on her own, but still, the whole thing was a little strange for viewers at home.

Take a look at the performance and see what all the concern was about (below):

Hard to ignore her grip on Jelly Roll, that’s for sure!

Considering the 59-year-old is still getting over the loss of her momma Naomi Judd from last year, the unusual stage presence had fans wondering if she was suffering some kind of health issue. Taking to X (Twitter) with their worries during the live show, people wrote:

“Am I the only one concerned for @Wynonna.” “She could barely walk. She took baby steps.” “Something is wrong with her. Hope she is ok. Wynonna Judd is holding on to Jelly Roll for dear life #CMAawards.” “It was seriously bizarre. I wonder what’s going on? She barely moved once she got a death grip on him.”

Well, it turns out the last user was SPOT ON with the “death grip” reference! Wynonna was quick to shut down the speculation online by posting a reaction video on socials — and she admitted she was 100% holding on “for dear life.” The Why Not Me vocalist was seen in a plane on her way from Nashville to Texas for a concert the next night and addressed the controversy head-on, teasing:

“Okay so they say don’t read the comments — I’ve read the comments. And I’m just gonna come clean with y’all — I was so freaking nervous. I got out there and I looked at Jelly Roll, I wanted it to be so good for him. I could cry right now, but I’m not going to, because I’m such a fan of his, and he asked me to sing and I said absolutely. I got out there and I was so nervous that I just held on for dear life. And that’s the bottom line.”

Aw!!!

So sweet to know that a seasoned professional like her still gets stage fright. Reiterating that she is healthy, the artist continued:

“I’ll be on stage tomorrow night with the people I love the most, and with you, the fans I love the most. And all is well.”

Phew! So glad she’s okay. Take a look at the response (below):

So there you have it, then.

Reactions?!

