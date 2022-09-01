Jen Shah Passes The Fraudulent Buck In New RHOSLC Trailer: 'I Got Played By Stuart'

Jen Shah is STILL trying to clear her name (somewhat) amid her fraud scandal!

In case you didn’t know, Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith were busted in March of last year for carrying out a massive telemarketing scam that targeted hundreds of victims — many of whom were elderly. The television personality eventually admitted she was guilty and faces a maximum penalty of up to 30 years in prison and restitution of up to $9.5 million — but she won’t be sentenced until this November.

Now in a trailer for season 3 Real Housewives of Salt Lake City which was released Wednesday, Jen is once again saying she’s not the one to blame (and this time she didn’t blame a contact lens)!

In the clip, she tells co-stars Heather Gay and Meredith Marks she wouldn’t be in this mess if it wasn’t for Smith:

“I got played by Stuart Smith. I would not be in this thing at all if it wasn’t for Stuart.”

Remember, the 48-year-old changed her plea from not guilty to guilty last year. Later in the trailer, Meredith’s husband Seth Marks asks his wife and Heather:

“Have either of you ever asked Jen if she’s guilty of any of these charges?”

To which both ladies respond with only confused looks. They’ve seemingly been very much on Jen’s side in the past. At one point in the video, newcomer Danna Bui-Negrete alleges to Whitney Rose she has a friend who used to work for Shah who’s now “an informant”. Uh oh…

You can see the full trailer for yourself (below):

