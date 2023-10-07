Jenelle Evans Posts Tearful Video Of Herself Lip Synching To Kesha’s Praying Amid David Eason Abuse Allegations...

Jenelle Evans seems to be sending another message to her fans.

Amid the abuse allegations against her husband, David Eason, the 31-year-old television personality took to TikTok on Thursday to post a tearful video of herself lip-synching to Kesha’s track Praying while looking into the camera… and straightening her hair. No joke. You can see the emotional clip of her holding back tears as she mouths the words to the ballad (below):

No words. Of course, this comes after Child Protective Services are investigating David and Jenelle after her 14-year-old son Jace Evans ran away from their home in North Carolina three times in recent months. After the teen was found safe after running away for the third time last week, Jenelle’s mom Barbara Evans claimed he told investigators he’d been “hiding from” his stepdad after he physically abused him. There’s even evidence of it as Jace reportedly even had “visible marks on his neck and arm.” So, so awful.

Given the horrific accusations Eason has faced in the past, it’s not hard to believe these latest ones. But he and Jenelle denied the claims and seem determined to try to clear his name, even resorting to lashing out at their fans online. Now, it appears she’s resorted to posting odd lip-sync videos during the investigation.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

