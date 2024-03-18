Inside Zendaya & Tom Holland's ADORABLE Tennis Match Date! WATCH!

Zendaya and Tom Holland took their romance to the tennis court!

On Sunday, the mostly private couple went on a super cute public date to the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. Zendaya looked sporty chic in her white tennis skirt and matching zip hoodie, whilst her man sat beside her wearing a stylish burgundy suit and white tank paired with some red-tinted sunglasses and a chain around his neck.

Videos posted to Tennis Channel‘s account on X (Twitter) show Tom and his leading lady arriving to the match as well as having a lively chat in the stands as they watched Iga Swiatek take on Maria Sakkari in the finals. Of course, Zendaya had to do a lot of prep for her upcoming tennis-centered movie Challengers, so we’re guessing she’s a bit more invested in the game now!

Serving more than just aces ☄️ Zendaya and Tom have arrived for the finals at Indian Wells ahead of the release of Challengers in theaters April 26th. @challengersmov @mgmstudios | #ChallengersMovie #TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/lw4hzJo2IC — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) March 17, 2024

Another ADORABLE clip circulating was posted to the social media platform by the BNP Paribas Open themselves, showing the Spider-Man: No Way Home stars cheering for the scores and giggling alongside one another. Buzzing Pop also shared a video of the pair singing along to Whitney Houston‘s I Wanna Dance with Somebody during the game. Aww!

Tom Holland and Zendaya singing along to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” at the BNP Paribas Open. pic.twitter.com/5OzdyesyiA — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) March 17, 2024

After the game was over and Iga took home the win, the Dune actress rushed off to greet the Polish tennis star and take some pics behind the scenes in the Tennis Channel suite. The two ladies looked so gorg smiling for photos while, of course, proud boyfriend Tom captured everything on his phone!

The 22-year-old tennis champ had nothing but good things to say about her time with Zendaya, reposting an Instagram carousel from the Women’s Tennis Association onto her stories after the match, writing:

“What just happened? Thank you @zendaya for being kind, funny and mindful.”

The Euphoria reposted it to her Stories, replying:

“It was an absolute pleasure to meet you and watch you play, many, many congratulations! “

So sweet! And how cute the Uncharted star was there capturing it all for his girl!

