Jenna Jameson Says She Broke Up With Marilyn Manson Over 'Bruises' & Violent Talk

Marilyn Manson is facing a reckoning — and it’s far from over.

On Monday Evan Rachel Wood finally named him as her abuser in public, along with several other women making claims of abuse by the Beautiful People singer.

Since then we’ve already heard from exes Rose McGowan and Dita Von Teese; the former is a lot more supportive of the women coming forward, but both deny anything like what’s been described happened to them.

Now another woman who hooked up with Manson is telling her story — and while it doesn’t contain the alleged grooming and emotional and physical abuse Evan Rachel Wood detailed, it does paint a scary picture — one that was more than enough of a red flag to send Jenna Jameson packing.

The former porn star had a well-publicized fling with the rocker, real name Brian Warner, back in 1997 which she wrote about in her memoir, How to Make Love Like a Porn Star: A Cautionary Tale.

She did not, however, explain in her book why she broke things off — and now that the abuse allegations are in the open, we couldn’t be more curious.

Well, speaking to DailyMail.com this week, she answered that question rather plainly.

“Our relationship was odd. We didn’t go out long because I cut it off after he would nonchalantly say he fantasized about burning me alive.”

WTF?! Wisely heeding the red flags, Jenna left before any of the fantasies could become reality.

Oh, and if that sounds at all Armie Hammer-ish to you, just wait for her next revelation…

“Once he started speaking to me violently, I was like… goodbye Brian. Also the bruises from him biting me weren’t fun.”

Sorry, the what?!

“Sexually he liked to bite, and it was disconcerting.”

We aren’t talking about nibbling here. Jenna did porn for years, she knows the difference. So she broke things off — and says he could not have cared less:

“He was fine. He moved right on. I’m sure he had a lot of choices at that time. It was during his prime.”

Ultimately she says:

“He is a lot. To say the least.”

Jenna first met Manson at the premiere of the Howard Stern biopic Private Parts. Though she was married at the time to porn producer Brad Armstrong, the two began their affair that first night.

She wrote that Manson was “tall, girlish, childlike, massively endowed and covered in scars in various stages of healing.” Kind of what you’d expect, tbh.

Though she didn’t mention the biting or the violent imagery, she did write in her book about the “vampiric” sucking of her underarm. And that he wanted to cuddle afterward, something the then-22-year-old was not into.

She also wrote in her book about other distasteful aspects of Manson’s personality:

“But the more I got to know him, the weirder he became. He would talk about wanting to see girls f**k prosthetic limbs or sucking [Manson bandmate] Twiggy‘s d**k, (and I’d never be able to tell to what degree he was joking and to what degree he was serious).”

She also wrote quite graphically:

“And he wanted to f**k me in the ass a little too often for my comfort. Every time we were naked, he’d be going for my butt like a rat to cheese.”

Well, that’s an image we won’t be able to get out of our heads for a while.

What do YOU think of Jenna’s experience? Was she lucky enough — or smart enough — to avoid something worse? Or was she always going to get different treatment than whomever Manson dated a decade later? Especially a teenager like Evan??

