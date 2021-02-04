Police Swarm Marilyn Manson’s House -- But Not For The Reason You Might Think...

[ Warning : Potentially Triggering Content]

Things certainly aren’t looking good for Marilyn Manson.

After Evan Rachel Wood named the musician as her abuser (in allegations previously made public during testimony to the US House Judiciary Committee in 2018), a tidal wave of further allegations from past romantic partners and employees came to light. The sheer volume of disturbing stories led to Manson being dropped from his record label and removed from upcoming TV appearances. On top of that, California State Senator Susan Rubio has called for an investigation into the allegations.

Related: Marilyn Manson Denied All Abuse Allegations

With all that in mind, if you heard that police swarmed the disgraced artist’s house on Wednesday night, you might think that he was finally going to face the music. But in fact, while cops did show up to Marilyn’s mansion, it was for a very different reason.

Law enforcement showed up to the 52-year-old’s home to investigate reports of what The Sun called a “disturbing incident.” According to TMZ, a friend of the rocker had called police to do a welfare check after becoming worried when they hadn’t heard from him. So no, the cops weren’t there to bring him to justice, they were actually there to check up on his well-being.

That task proved difficult when Manson didn’t respond to any of the cops’ attempts to get in touch with him. At one point, an LAPD helicopter even circled overhead, shining a light on the property, per TMZ. Still, The Beautiful People singer did not emerge.

The Sun reported that law enforcement left the premises and returned again around two hours later, still failing to make contact with Manson. (Photos of police at his home can be seen HERE.) Finally, they were able to get in touch with a representative for the embattled performer who told the cops that Manson was fine and simply didn’t want to come out.

So, was this whole situation much ado about nothing? With how suddenly Marilyn’s circumstances have changed for the worse, it is certainly possible that a welfare check was indeed warranted. The controversial figure is probably feeling the heat right now, so we imagine he could have had the same thought we did about police showing up to his house — that they were there to arrest him, not help him.

Related: How Evan Rachel Wood Is Using IG To Help Her Case Against Manson

It’s hard to say what will happen to him now that these accusations are out in the open. The allegations are truly horrific and should certainly be investigated. Throughout the #MeToo movement, we’ve seen plenty of alleged abusers slink back into the shadows with no real justice. But there’s also cases like Harvey Weinstein, who could very well spend the rest of his life in prison.

Only time will tell.

[Image via KIKA/WENN]