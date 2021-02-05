Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Shades Madison LeCroy With The Power Of Jennifer Lopez!

Interesting song choice, Kristin Cavallari!

Fans think The Hills alum subtly chimed in on the rumors that Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy had an affair with Alex Rodriguez after she was seen in a workout video set to Jennifer Lopez’s Let’s Get Loud.

The video was posted by K.Cav’s bestie Justin Anderson, who joined the 34-year-old for an outdoor workout sesh on Thursday and just so happened to set the montage of their fitness activities to the J.Lo hit. The 39-year-old wrote in the caption:

“A little thursday motivation for you lovies life is all about the hard work and the HUSTLE! don’t rely on luck to bring you what you want out of life. xoxoJA.”

Kristen made her approval of the video known by commenting:

“Yesssss lovie ”

Unsurprisingly, fans couldn’t help but raise their brows at the song choice, as it comes shortly after LeCroy denied having a physical relationship with Lopez’ famous financé.

As for what this has to do with Cavallari? Well, the South Carolina native has also sparked romance rumors with Kristen’s estranged husband Jay Cutler. LeCroy released her alleged text messages from the ex-NFL star in January, claiming that he “pursued” her.

In one screenshot, Cutler allegedly claimed he “didn’t appreciate” the way she was discussing their personal history in public — to which the reality star replied:

“I came into this honestly with good intentions. I want no part of being involved in a payback or drama. … If you weren’t interested in something real you shouldn’t have [redacted] with me.”

Meanwhile, Cutler and Cavallari sparked rumors of a reconciliation when they posted identical Instagram pics with the caption:

“The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that.”

Amid all the drama, a source insisted that the Uncommon James founder is decidedly unbothered by LeCroy’s antics, telling Us Weekly:

“All of what Madison is saying and putting out there is just noise to Kristin. Kristin is unbothered by what is being said about her — it just doesn’t affect her in any way, to be honest. … [She] doesn’t take the time to read what’s being written about her and doesn’t know unless someone close to her brings it to her attention.”

Rumors about the Bravolebrity and the former MLB star swirled in January when Craig Conover claimed on the Southern Charm reunion that LeCroy “flew to Miami to f**k an ex-MLB player” last year. LeCroy denied the claim, clarifying:

“He contacted me and, yes, we DM’d, but other than that, there was nothing. I’ve never physically seen him, touched him.”

The hairdresser doubled down on her comments on Wednesday, telling Page Six:

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me… [We’ve] spoken [on the phone] randomly, but not [consistently].”

What do U think about Kristin’s workout playlist, Perezcious readers? Were she and Justin subtly shading Madison? Share your thoughts (below)!

