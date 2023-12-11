Jennifer Aniston Was Texting With Matthew Perry The Day He Died: 'I Want People To Know...'

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about her late pal Matthew Perry.

In her first interview since her Friends co-star tragically passed away, the 54-year-old spoke candidly about the late actor in a somber chat with Variety. She explained in the interview, which was published on Monday:

“He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know.”

So, so sad. It sounds like he was so ready to turn a new leaf of life… But was unfortunately robbed.

Jen sat next to her Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon for the interview, who supportively held her hand as the she made a shocking revelation through teary eyes:

“I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy.”

OMG! She spoke to him the day he died?? So eerie… We knew she’d been talking with him around the time of his death, but not on the day of… Our hearts are so broken. She always had so much love for Matthew… She continued:

“I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard.”

Jen added that the outpouring of love in the wake of his death is “so beautiful,” noting:

“I hope he can know that he was loved in a way he never thought he was.”

She also took a moment to reflect on his performance as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom, specifically celebrating “his way of speaking,” which “created a whole different world.” She explained:

“We went with his lead, in a way. It just added something to our joy.”

For the cast, and the whole world.

Our hearts continue to be with Jennifer, the Friends cast, and all of Matty's loved ones.

