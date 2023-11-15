Jennifer Aniston Shares Emotional Tribute To ‘Little Brother’ Matthew Perry: ‘You Always Made My Day’

Jennifer Aniston is speaking out for the first time since Matthew Perry tragically passed away last month.

The Friends cast released a group statement immediately following the shocking news, but this week they’ve each been putting out their own beautiful individual goodbyes. And on Wednesday it was Jen’s turn.

The Morning Show star took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to her co-star and “little brother”. She expressed her heartbreak over his death, writing in the caption:

“Oh boy this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.”

She went on to remember the actor as someone who “KNEW he loved to make people laugh,” adding:

“As he said himself, if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all.”

In between a throwback pic of the pair on set and a touching scene where Rachel Green and Chandler Bing expressed their love for each other from the sitcom’s finale, she also shared something intensely personal — one of the last texts she received from Matthew. And as Jennifer said, it truly “says it all” about what kind of guy he was.

He sent to her out of the blue one day a text that read, “Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day:).” Wow. He really did love to bring so much joy and laughter to everyone. But he had a special place in his heart for Jen. As he wrote about in his memoir just last year, Matty had a huge crush on his co-star even before Friends began — only giving up on the dream when she married Brad Pitt!

Jennifer loved him, too, of course. Just as a big sis. She concluded the heartbreaking post by expressing exactly how she felt:

“Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘could you BE any crazier?’ Rest little brother. You always made my day…”

A very beautiful tribute. We cannot imagine how hard these past few weeks must have been for Jennifer and the rest of the cast as they mourn their beloved friend. Our hearts continue to go out to them during this tough time. See the post (below):

