Here's What Jennifer Garner Was Doing While Ex-Husband Ben Affleck Got Hitched To Jennifer Lopez!

Who wants to go to a wedding when you can get some bulk shopping done instead?!

That was Jennifer Garner‘s take on this weekend’s festivities, apparently!

Even though her ex-husband and the father of her three children was off in Savannah, Georgia getting married to pop star Jennifer Lopez, Garner wasn’t in attendance. And pics prove she clearly had other stuff to do! The 13 Going On 30 actress was spotted by fans at a Sam’s Club store in South Charleston, West Virginia on Saturday afternoon. TMZ was first to publish news of the sighting, and shared pictures of the movie star dressed down and casually walking through the store.

As the outlet explained, it appears the 50-year-old star was with her boyfriend, John Miller, in the store. It also looked like her dad was there. Nothing like a little family affair to run some errands! It was unclear what they were shopping for, but Jen was clearly in good spirits. The news org stated how she also posed for pics with fans and was all smiles when admirers came up to her in the retail outlet. That must’ve been fun for the star who grew up in West Virginia. Representing her home state!!

But just as this Jen was coming home, the other Jen was simultaneously marrying the Good Will Hunting star. TMZ shared Garner was spotted in the warehouse store just before 4:00 p.m. local time. That would make it almost exactly the same time her ex said “I do” to the Waiting for Tonight singer. Quite the juxtaposition of their two afternoons, wouldn’t you say?!

Of course, the Alias alum has a long history with Ben. The duo was married from 2005 until their difficult divorce in 2018. They share three children together: 16-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina, and 10-year-old Samuel. All three kids were down in Savannah to watch their father get hitched to Lopez, though, so Jen was on her own for the West Virginia walkabout with the fam.

BTW, Garner was reportedly invited to the wedding, but “passed” on the invitation. And ET doubled on that, calling her absence a “scheduling conflict.” Look, we can appreciate that visiting Sam’s Club is an experience, but calling it a “scheduling conflict” is really next level. LOLz!!!

Besides, we definitely think it reasonable to assume she probably didn’t want to watch her ex get married again?! Ya know?? The invitation is undoubtedly a nice gesture. But that’s also kinda awkward, NGL! You can see the pics of Garner going to Sam’s Club HERE, by the way. Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

