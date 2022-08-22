So This Is The Real Reason Why Casey Affleck Wasn't At Big Bro Ben Affleck's Wedding To Jennifer Lopez!

Casey Affleck had responsibilities to take care of back home in Los Angeles — and so he skipped out on his big brother’s wedding!

Fans raised eyebrows after the Gone Baby Gone star was absent from Ben Affleck‘s stunning wedding to Jennifer Lopez down in Savannah, Georgia over the weekend. But now, we are learning more about the reason behind that absence. Plus, Casey also just dropped a sweet tribute to the Waiting for Tonight singer on social media!

This all started back on Saturday morning, when the younger Affleck was photographed by paparazzi cameras walking out of a Starbucks store in El Lay. Fans immediately took note because it was clear there was no way he was going to leave the coffee shop and hop on a plane to fly across the country for the wedding hours later. So, it became pretty obvious at that point he was going to be a no-show at the ceremony over in Georgia!

When a photog questioned Casey about not going to the wedding, he had a simple (and uninformative!) response:

“I have other things.”

For a while, it went unconfirmed what exactly those “other things” were.

But by Sunday, a source told People that the Manchester by the Sea star supposedly did not attend Ben and Jen’s wedding due to “family, parental obligations at home.” And maybe so! The 47-year-old star shares two sons — 18-year-old Indiana and 14-year-old Atticus — with his ex-wife, Summer Phoenix. Still, sucks to see he couldn’t share the special day of celebrating love with his older brother!

But by Sunday, as the memorable wedding weekend wrapped up, the star himself took to Instagram to celebrate from afar. In a post published to his official account, Casey shared an old pic of himself and the happily-married couple walking down a street together. Referencing the long, winding road down the aisle for his older brother and the pop superstar, he wrote:

“Good things are worth waiting for. Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love.”

And he jokingly added:

“Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!”

Ha!

You can see that post HERE.

By Monday morning, Casey opted to limit comments on that post. But a few hours before, his 24-year-old girlfriend Caylee Cowan left a note under the star’s caption that suggested what he was doing in El Lay while the wedding happened thousands of miles away.

According to Page Six, in a since-deleted message, Cowan wrote:

“Hey, if you weren’t in town Saturday to take Atty to soccer practice then who would’ve helped the kid who broke his arm? You’re a good man. I love you.”

Interesting! So was soccer practice one of the “other things” Casey referenced in his paparazzi chat?!

It appears the weekend was very much a time of change in the entire Affleck household, though. Because not long after posting his tribute to Ben and Jen, Casey returned to IG to share another snap that appeared to honor his older son. In a touching message, Casey wrote in part:

“You are ready for this. You are uniquely wonderful, full of integrity, courage, and kindness. You will be an improvement to the land of ‘grownups.’ And if you go out into the world with curious amazement and sincere gratitude, the world will (eventually) meet you with the same.”

He added:

“But please remember that one of the best parts of any adventure… is coming home. I will always be here for you. I love you.”

In the comments of the post (which you can see below), fans and followers tipped off what Casey was going through by lamenting their own experiences in sending a child off to college:

Truly a season of change for the entire Affleck family! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

