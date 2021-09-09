Jennifer Garner Reveals 2 Of Her Children Are Vaccinated In A Back-To-School Post!

Jennifer Garner is in the back-to-school spirit!

On Wednesday, the 49-year-old actress took to social media to reflect on her children returning to the classroom during the coronavirus pandemic, revealing that Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, have already received the vaccine beforehand. Garner shared a smiling selfie at the ocean, writing alongside the picture:

“The school year starts in dribs and drabs, but today’s the real deal for my family — we are back. 3/3 masked, 2/3 vaxxed (soon, please, 11 and under), everyone eager, tentative, bold, vulnerable and — as far as I can tell — smiling under the 3-ply.”

Related: Carey Hart Shares Super Cute Photo Of Jameson Heading Off To His First Day Of Preschool!

Love to hear it!!! While Violet and Seraphina got vaccinated, her 9-year-old son Samuel is still too young to get it as well due to the current CDC vaccination guidelines. The 13 Going on 30 star went on to thank the school teachers, administrators and other staff members for “being on the receiving end of a year and a half of feelings (kids’ and parents’) — big and loud, quiet and deep.” She then concluded the post, saying:

“Thank you science for getting us this far and this much closer to health and freedom. Thank you for moms in your corner and gallows humor and the sun that rises, no matter what.”

Yess!! Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Garner, who shares her three children with Ben Affleck, has recently advocated for vaccination against COVID-19, even teaming up with the Biden administration to encourage eligible people to get their shots back in May. So it does not shock us at all that her little ones are vaxxed and ready to go for the first day of school.

Wishing the kiddos a safe and great school year!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]