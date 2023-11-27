Jennifer Lawrence Tells Kylie Jenner She Did NOT Get Plastic Surgery -- Despite Persistent Fan Rumors!

Jennifer Lawrence is finally clapping back at rumors about her appearance!

The Hunger Games star has long been the center of speculation she underwent plastic surgery on her eyes and nose, but in a candid new conversation with Kylie Jenner for Interview Magazine out on Monday, the actress set the record straight. While discussing The Kardashians star’s love of makeup, JLaw dished:

“Wow. That’s really, really cool. And I also think it’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery.”

After Kylie exclaimed a shocked, “stop,” the No Hard Feelings star dished:

“I’m like, ‘I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup.'”

It’s ALL just makeup!?

Not digging into the rumors much, the Khy designer told the 33-year-old she’s “been looking amazing” and wondered if she’s been working with the aforementioned makeup artist for a while now, but instead of giving a straight answer, Jennifer quipped:

“Well, apparently I’ve had full plastic surgery.”‘

At least she can laugh about it! And she’s venting to the right person, too. The KUWTK alum went on to hit back at the internet for constantly comparing celebrities to their younger selves, something she’s very familiar with, reflecting:

“I did end up getting lip fillers, but it’s also the same with me. I’ll see before and after photos when I’m 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently. I have contour on. I’m like, ‘How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?’ I’m like, ‘What are we talking about?'”

The Silver Linings Playbook alum agreed, responding:

“I have the same thing. I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, ‘I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging.’ Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, ‘I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.'”

LOLz! All the commentary must be so annoying! It’ll certainly be inneresting to see how the internet reacts to Jennifer’s denial of going under the knife, though, cause we all know fans weren’t buying Kylie’s claims that she’s only gotten lip fillers! Reactions?!

