Kylie Jenner's Online Critics Are NOT BUYING Her Most Recent Plastic Surgery Denials!

Kylie Jenner may have tried to claim she had just “one lip insecurity thing” to take care of in her young life, but fans and critics are not buying her assertion!

As Perezcious readers will recall, the 25-year-old covered the most recent edition of HommeGirls. Her chat with the outlet dropped digitally on Tuesday and will hit newsstands all over on May 4. Most of the early attention on her feature interview for that mag centered on the possibility she could one day have more children. But there was one veeery interesting moment that Twitter critics are now calling out!

Related: Insiders Dish EVEN MORE Deets On Kylie’s Budding Relationship With You-Know-Who!

You may recall the HommeGirls spread querying the Life Of Kylie alum about a big “misconception” regarding her beauty regimen.

The mom of two jumped right on that ask in this week’s feature, saying:

“I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t! Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”

Yeahhh…

Kylie may have tried to walk back claims about how she’s had “so much surgery” on her face to instead angle the discussion just to be about that “one lip insecurity thing.” But fans weren’t buying it!

As you can see (below), Twitter came for the Kylie Skin mogul with major skepticism about those remarks:

“i don’t get the point in lying about things people can see with their own eyes. no one cares girl” “That’s why she completely changed her face because she wanted full lips? Screams insecure to me” “You’ve had enough to look like a completely different person. Just own it. People would have stopped talking about it long ago if they just admitted it.” “You changed your whole face, little girl sit down” “we have eyes but ok” “Clever use of words. We know that face has been filled up by all kinds of injectibles and doesn’t resemble the one she was born with.” “That isn’t even her real face” “Just lip fillers?” “That’s what happens when ppl don’t know the difference between plastic surgery and cosmetic enhancements, Kylie. You’ve had a lot of cosmetic enhancements done.”

Damn!!

These people seriously don’t hold back at all. Twitter is unhinged. And yet we can’t look away…

Related: All You Need To Know About Kylie’s Super-Secret Taco Date With Timothée Chalamet!

For what it’s worth, this isn’t the first time Kylie has tried to correct the record on work she has (or hasn’t) had done. Back in 2019, she told Paper Magazine that she is a fan of fillers but NOT plastic surgery:

“People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false. They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do. It’s fillers. I’m not denying that.”

Hmmm…

Fans were skeptical about that remark then, and they’re clearly skeptical about this take now. Then again, followers will use pretty much any angle to come at Kylie. So there’s some of that over-eager aggression to consider here, too.

But still, her HommeGirls comments definitely set the Twitterverse off! What do U make of it, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Kylie Jenner/Instagram]