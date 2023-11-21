Jennifer Lawrence Has Hilarious Wardrobe Malfunction -- & Tries To Keep Her Cool! WATCH!

Jennifer Lawrence can unfasten belts with no hands. Her own, at least!

On Monday, the No Hard Feelings star attended Dior’s Carousel of Dreams at Saks, which marked the first collaboration between the fashion houses. But things didn’t go to plan…

While taking the podium to unveil the Fifth Avenue retailer’s annual holiday lights and window display, she quickly realized the mic volume was turned alllllll the way up — to the point where it visibly startled her! She began to say “thank you,” but jolted back mid sentence and covered her mouth in shock!

But that wasn’t the only mishap… Amid the mic malfunction, the belt she had cinched around her stylish trench coat BLASTED off! But JLaw kept it cool, casually addressing the elephant in the room:

“I’m so sorry, that was so loud and my belt popped off!”

HA! After that, she went on with business as usual. Watch the full moment (below):

Oops! What can ya do, right?? Compared to Kim Kardashian‘s recent wardrobe malfunction, this was child’s play… LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

