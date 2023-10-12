Kim Kardashian Had To GLUE Ripped Latex Pants Back On: ‘My Whole F**king Ass Is Out’

We finally know how Kim Kardashian solved her WILD wardrobe disaster!

Last week, we saw a teaser of the SKIMS founder panicking over a massive rip in her skin-tight latex pants ahead of a MAJOR business appearance. In The Kardashians preview, we heard her freaking out because her “whole butt” was exposed from her pants, which had somehow split open. Now, the full episode has dropped, and the mystery of how she managed to get it back together has been revealed!

While appearing at iConnections’ Global Alts Conference in February to speak about her private equity firm Skky Partners, the 42-year-old split her latex bottoms just “20 minutes” before going out on stage. In the episode, which dropped on Hulu on Thursday, Kim can be seen in a bathroom backstage at the Miami venue and ranting about the mishap on the phone. She said:

“My pair of pants, I only have one pair of pants and they’re latex and I’m gonna send you a picture, my whole f***ing ass is out.”

Oof… only one pair of pants?! We thought Kim would have been more prepared than that! Then again, who really ever expects their pants to rip? LOLz!

She explained in a confessional that she was already nervous to wear the latex fashion statement to such a prestige business event, but ultimately went with them because she wanted to hold true to her identity:

“My hand goes through the latex pants and completely rips the pants. I am freaking the f**k out. This is a serious, serious, serious business thing and already I’m like, ‘Ooh I’m pushing it with the latex leggings,’ but my thing is, like, I want to be me.”

The footage then cut back to her team, including business partner Tracy Romulus and hairstylist Chris Appleton, trying to “glue the pants back on” her. She said on the phone:

“They’re gluing my ass. I only have one outfit and my conference starts in 20 minutes and I have to sit there for 3 hours. I can’t bend down. They’re sticking tape on my ass.”

What kind of glue, you may be asking? Well, it was apparently wig glue! Like, for your dome!! Good thing her hair stylist was there!! But still, what an awful situation to be stuck (pun intended) in!

She added in another confessional while showing producers footage on her phone:

“My whole butt is out. I’ve never seen pants like this. I mean, literally, it’s like my handprint. I don’t know if it’s gonna like rip to the front and have it like open.”

The video showed the mother of four fidgeting with the MacGyvered fix, complaining “it’s stuck to my f**king ass. It hurts so bad.”

Ultimately, though, she had to go out on stage. And lucky for her, she had a “long” blazer to help disguise the emergency:

“I cannot be late for the talk, because that’s why I’m here, and thank God my blazer was long, because I had no other options.”

However, that didn’t stop her from thinking about it throughout the entire panel:

“I was so scared they were gonna keep on ripping. I just was dying inside, sitting up on stage, like feeling a breeze like in my ass.”

What a disaster! But leave it up to Kimmy Kakes to somehow still be able to come out the other end looking fab!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Have YOU caught up on the latest episode of The Kardashians yet? Let us know in the comments down below!

