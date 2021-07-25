Here Is What Went Down At Jennifer Lopez’s PDA-Filled Birthday Bash With Ben Affleck In St. Tropez!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are living it up like it is 2002!

So by now, everyone knows that Bennifer was chilling on a mega-yacht in St. Tropez for the singer’s 52nd birthday after going Instagram official with a steamy kissing photo on the same boat. Swipe to ch-ch-check out the viral picture of them again (below):

TBH, we are still freaking out over the confirmation! But it turns out that’s not all the rekindled flames had planned for their romantic getaway to France. According to E! News, Ben and Jen celebrated her special day with an epic party at the celebrity hotspot restaurant L’Opera on Saturday night. The pair appeared to have an awesome time, occasionally kissing, cuddling up, and filming on their phones as fans partied nearby. They were also surrounded by a small group of friends, who went nuts with the sparklers and glow sticks.

Sounds like a crazy time! One of the guests, Dr. Daniel Campos, told E! that Lopez and Affleck “truly looked in love” throughout the night. He then added:

“Their entire crew came out dancing and singing holding a sign that said ‘Happy Birthday J.Lo,’ and we all sang along around J.Lo and Ben. I think they felt pretty comfortable there. My table was next to theirs, and I didn’t feel they were trying to be isolated. Of course, there were bodyguards, but we all got up and danced, and there were not any pushing around or space restrictions. It was just like any other jet-setter couple celebrating something big.”

Love to hear it! Of course, the soiree wouldn’t have been complete without a top-notch soundtrack that featured one of Jen’s biggest hits, Jenny From The Block! Ch-ch-check out some of the footage captured from the evening (below):

I’m still Jenny From The Block ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Trr72JdPIz — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) July 25, 2021

Remembering the good times, huh?!

In case you didn’t know, the 48-year-old actor co-starred in the music video for the track, which mocked the intense media scrutiny surrounding the duo between 2002 – 2004. And like their recent vacation, the lovebirds enjoyed some quality time on a yacht — just minus the iconic scene of Ben kissing Jen’s booty. Refresh your minds on the legendary music video (below):

We see what you did there, you guys! Totally gave us the ultimate nostalgia with their PDA picture!

Fortunately, Jen and Ben’s night wasn’t ruined by a certain ex who also happened to be partying in the same area for his birthday. Page Six reported that Alex Rodriguez has apparently been floating around on a yacht this weekend too and even posted some drone footage of himself working out with friends (below).

Wow, the coincidence is just something else! It would have been so awkward if they somehow ran into each other! Anyways…

