Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Daughter Lilibet Is Still Missing From The Official Royal Line Of Succession Weeks After Her Birth?!

Well, well, well, the royals may have some explaining to do!

It appears that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter, Lilibet, is still missing from the line of succession on the official website for the royal family, despite being born just weeks ago. In case you didn’t know, the newborn is eighth in line for the throne, and her name should come directly after Archie’s on the formal list. However, it currently has the Duke of York — AKA Prince Andrew — placed in the same spot! Take a look at the evidence (below):

Related: Castle Staff Reportedly Removed Meghan & Harry’s Belongings From Frogmore Cottage!

A super shady move, or did they just forget???

According to TMZ, when her older brother was born, Archie’s name was added just 15 days after his arrival in 2019. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s second child, Prince Louis, showed up on the website just 12 days after he was born. Even Zara and Mike Tindall’s son Lucas, who is 22nd in line to the throne, has been added to the list since he was welcomed into the world in March! Lilibet was born on June 4, yet still hasn’t made an appearance on the site.

Inneresting…

In an interview on the Royal Rota podcast, ITV News’ Chris Ship believes Buckingham Palace is “making a point” by taking their slow time in adding the little one’s name. He said, per The Mirror:

“You have got to ask what has taken them so long. All they have got to do is hit the paragraph button and put in a different number. They must have done it before. They did it for Archie. Clearly, they did it for Louis when he was born. And they have done it for some of the other children like August that have been born as well.”

Perhaps, the royal institution is a tad salty that Meghan and Harry have been so outspoken about their behind-the-scenes matters! Or they’re completely gobsmacked over the fact that the 36-year-old father decided to also write a tell-all memoir. (It is probably both, LOLz.) The journalist continued:

“So where’s Lilibet? I can forgive them a week or two but a month? …. Is it them saying, ‘We will get around to it when ready?’ It does feel like to me, maybe, they are making a point.”

In response, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace apparently told The Mirror that the website only gets “updated periodically.” Sounds like an excuse to us, but we digress!

As you may know, Harry has reportedly made it clear that he plans to have Lilibet christened at Windsor Castle with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. According to The Daily Mail, sources claim that he made his “intentions clear” during his trip home to England for Princess Diana’s statue unveiling:

“Harry told several people that they want to have Lili christened at Windsor, just like her brother. They are happy to wait until circumstances allow.”

Who knows when that will happen! In the meantime, though, the royal family can get to work on adding Lilibet’s name to the official succession line. Just an idea, of course!

[Image via WENN]