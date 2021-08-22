Inside Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Magical Family Weekend With The Kids!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stepped out for a back-to-back family date with their kiddos over the weekend!

On Friday night, Bennifer took his daughters, Violet and Seraphina, and her twins, Max and Emme, for a night at the theater to see the show Hamilton at the Pantages Theater in El Lay. While the 49-year-old actor’s nine-year-old son Samuel ditched the outing, his momma, Christopher Anne Boldt, came along for the ride — which means they are officially re-introducing each other to every important relative in their lives! Oh yeah, and it just further solidifies how serious the couple is about each other.

You can take a look at some of the pictures HERE. According to Page Six, the couple shared a sweet kiss through their masks as the final curtain went down. An audience member also told the outlet that Ben kept his arm around Jen the whole time following the show as they waited to exit the venue. Sounds like a pretty low-key, normal family night out, at least for the A-listers! But the parents weren’t done just yet…

On Saturday afternoon, the pair took all five of their kids and Chris for an awe-filled time at the Magic Castle, an exclusive and expensive clubhouse and restaurant for magic enthusiasts. An eyewitness told E! News that Ben and J.Lo were holding hands as they entered the building. The person added of the two families interactions:

“Everyone seemed to get along great. Seraphina and Emme were walking around with their arms linked. Ben and J.Lo held hands and were affectionate in front of the kids. They all got along very well and seem like a blended family unit. They were all talking together, laughing and smiling.”

The 52-year-old singer reportedly “was very chatty” with the Gone Girl star’s daughters, as well. Speaking with People, another source explained that the two felt the kids needed to interact some more as their relationship heats up, explaining:

“Since Jennifer and Ben are in it for the long run, it’s just a natural step that they all spend time together with the kids. They are not trying to rush anything, but they want all the kids to get to know each other. They are making the last few days of summer as fun as they can. Soon it’s back to school and work.”

Honestly, we love that everyone is seemingly getting along! It certainly makes it easier on Ben and Jen’s relationship — especially if the momma plans on moving to California with the kids. We have a feeling everyone will be seeing more of the blended family out and about in the future.

