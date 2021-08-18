Ben Affleck DID Celebrate His Birthday With Jennifer Lopez -- All The Deets On Their 'Perfect' Low-Key Evening

It’s not exactly a yacht on the French Riviera, but it’ll do for Ben Affleck.

It’s been a very busy Leo season for notable fire sign couple Ben and Jennifer Lopez. They kicked things off with a beautiful yacht vacation and a party in St. Tropez (as well as making their reignited relationship Instagram official) for J.Lo’s 52nd birthday, before heading to Italy for the dreamy second leg of their travels.

But one might say that this Leo season came in like a lion and went out like a lamb, because the Argo director’s 49th birthday celebration was waaaaay more low key than his lady’s. In fact, as we previously reported, they spent most of the day apart, as Ben hung out with his kids and the singer took her daughter shopping at Jennifer Klein’s annual “Day of Indulgence.”

However, they apparently came together later that evening for a “quiet celebration” with the kids, according to People. A source revealed on Wednesday:

“Jennifer had a cake for him. Ben is not one for big celebrations, so he thought it was perfect. It was exactly what he wanted.”

The Love Don’t Cost The Thing singer also came to the celebration bearing gifts — but not for the birthday boy. Earlier that day at Klein’s event, an Entertainment Tonight insider observed:

“While there, Jennifer checked out the Made by Mary station and picked out necklaces for herself and Emme, as well as Ben Affleck’s daughters, Violet and Seraphina. The necklaces Jennifer picked out are from the brand’s birth flower collection and she selected a July Lotus, February Violet, December Holly and a January Carnation to match their birthday months.”

The source added:

“Jennifer mentioned that she planned to gift Violet and Seraphina the necklaces later that night at Ben’s 49th birthday celebration.”

We bet Jenny from the Block’s new lotus necklace will look great next to all of her BEN bling!

Seems like this blended family thing is going pretty well — or, as a source told ET last month, “everything feels 100 percent natural with them.” The insider explained:

“They couldn’t be more in agreement. They feel at this point in their lives they were undeniably made for each other. Things between Ben and Jen have been easy and that’s what makes their relationship work so well. They work seamlessly together and it’s like their relationship hardly takes any effort. … Nothing has been supremely difficult, and they don’t tend to bump heads. They are always working as a team and they love that about each other and their relationship.”

Can’t ask for anything more than that, can you? Seems to us like the Oscar winner has a pretty great new year ahead of him. Happy belated, Ben!

