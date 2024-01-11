Jennifer Lopez Fights Back Tears As She Gushes Over Viral Golden Globes Moment With Brie Larson!

Jennifer Lopez is still riding the high of her viral Golden Globes moment with Brie Larson.

If you didn’t tune into the awards show red carpet coverage on Sunday, then you may not have seen the two ladies cross paths. Brie was wrapping up an interview with Entertainment Tonight when she noticed J.Lo approaching… And totally fangirled!

She gushed, “Oh my god! I’m going to cry!” as the Hustlers star made her way up alongside her. She told the pop star, “You mean so much to me,” before they went in for a hug. It was totally a moment that Brie had been waiting her whole life for… She told the momma of two:

“I saw Selena and it made me want to be an actor and you’ve always meant so much to me. It’s been a dream of mine, so thank you so much. Your work ethic is so important, thank you.”

The interaction quickly got J.Lo emotional too, as she told the Oscar winner, “You’re going to make me cry!” Watch the cute clip (below):

And it sounds like the moment may have even meant even more to Jennifer than it did to Brie!

During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Wednesday, The Mother actress reflected on the “moving” interaction:

“It brings tears to my eyes now because it’s very moving. You give your heart and soul to this, and when you’re an artist, I think you know that and understand that.”

She added that the moment reminded her of when she was a little girl looking up to her own idols:

“I remember being a little girl and watching West Side Story and seeing Rita Moreno and knowing what that meant for me. When I was looking at Brie and I saw her, and I was just staring in her eyes, because she was so locked in with me and just like, ‘I have wanted to tell you this for so long,’ I saw myself. I saw a little girl.”

Awww!

The 54-year-old fought back tears as she added:

“And to think that I did that for somebody was really, really overwhelming. It was very lovely to have an experience like that. I don’t think I ever imagined I would have an experience like that with somebody who is so talented and who I watched their movies. Who is kinda in a way, my contemporary.”

How special. It sounds like she really cherishes that moment… and appreciates Brie for gifting it to her:

“Even to feel that way, and to express that and to be so kind. That was a very kind thing that she did. And it meant a lot to me. Probably even more than it did to her.”

We’re not crying, you are!

On Monday, Brie shared a still image from her meeting with the Can’t Get Enough singer on Instagram, captioning it:

“The perfect moment doesn’t exis–”

So sweet. We love the love these ladies have for one another!

[Images via Apple Music & Entertainment Tonight/YouTube]