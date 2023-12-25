Stars You Forgot Were On Disney Channel!

Who knew it all began with Mickey Mouse?!

If you’re anything like us, you were basically raised by Disney Channel. Whether Lizzie McGuire or Hannah Montana was your thing, we were all glued to the screen at one point in our childhods. But now that those days are in the past, you probably forgot some of today’s hottest actors got their start on the Mouse House! Take a walk down memory lane and prepare to be surprised!

Noah Centineo

Before he was the internet’s boyfriend, Noah Centineo was stealing hearts on Disney Channel! He first appeared on Austin & Ally (winning the affection of the lead character Ally Dawson played by Laura Marano in the scene above) and then turned up on Shake It Up.

Brie Larson

Brie Larson has been in the Disney family for a loooong time! One of Captain Marvel’s first big films was the classic DCOM Right On Track in 2003. Epic!

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart earned her very first acting credit for a very small role in The Thirteenth Year in 1999. Blink and you’ll miss her — seriously! She played the girl in the fountain line (LOLz — what a role!) at about 16 seconds into the video. She’s the smallest girl in white (above).

Hayden Panettiere

After her breakout role in the 2000 film Remember the Titans, Hayden Panettiere played Maddie Dolan in the original movie Tiger Cruise in 2004. The actress went on to star in the ABC show Nashville, so she stayed in the Disney family, too!

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish’s very first television appearance (and second acting credit) was on the iconic sitcom That’s So Raven! She played Charlotte in season 3, episode 22 “When in Dome.”

Ryan Gosling

He was such a baby! Before becoming a critically-acclaimed actor, Ryan Gosling got his start with some very famous friends on The All New Mickey Mouse Club from 1993 until 1995. Years later, he was cast in Remember the Titans. Watch him act alongside a young Justin Timberlake and the girl group Xscape (above)!

And these are just a few of the *many* stars who got their foot in the door with the help of Mickey! Can you believe it?? Who else do you think people would be surprised to remember were on Disney? Let us know (below)!

