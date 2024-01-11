Kanye West's Malibu Home Now Slapped With Lien Amid 'Financial Problems'!

More bad news for Kanye West.

As we previously reported, the 46-year-old Flashing Lights artist has been struggling as he owes more than $1 million in unpaid taxes between his clothing brand Yeezy Apparel, LLC and several of his Calabasas properties. And his financial troubles are far from over! Now, his 4,000-square-foot beach house in Malibu got hit with a lien nearly one month after it went up for sale! Let’s rewind real quick!

For those you don’t know, Kanye has been dealing with a lot of drama involving the home over the past few months. Us Weekly reported a man named Tony Saxon sued Kanye back in September, accusing him of disability discrimination, multiple labor code violations, unpaid wages, and wrongful termination. In the lawsuit, he said he worked as a contractor and live-in caretaker for the musician’s property in Malibu. And it wasn’t an easy job! Saxon claimed he was forced to work 16 hours daily and sleep on the floor near open insulation. WHAT?! That is not only cruel but poses a serious risk to his safety!

When the contractor allegedly refused to remove the house’s electrical system and replace it with large generators as Kanye requested, arguing it would have been a fire hazard, the Yeezy designer fired him! The court documents stated:

“Plaintiff was terminated for not complying with Defendants’ dangerous requests. Specifically, when Plaintiff refused to engage in unlawful conduct or to engage in activity that would further cause him physical injury, Mr. Ye responded, ‘If you don’t do what I say, you’re not going to work for me, I’m not gonna be your friend anymore and you’ll just see me on TV.’ Plaintiff replied, ‘I don’t watch TV.’ Mr. Ye ended the exchange with ‘leave.’”

And another big problem with his termination? Saxon claimed Kanye owed him over $1 million in unpaid wages! Jeez! And he still allegedly hasn’t received that hefty paycheck to this day. Per court documents obtained by Radar Online in November, the father of four denied the allegations made in the suit.

Four months after the lawsuit was filed, Kanye had Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim list the property for $53 million. However, Saxon is getting in the middle of the sale now! Attorney Ron Zambrano filed the lien against Kanye to ensure his client receives the money the rapper allegedly owes him — before he goes totally “broke.” The lawyer said in a statement, per Us Weekly:

“It’s no secret that Kanye is having financial problems so we just want to make sure he has enough money to pay the more than $1 million he still owes our client before he goes completely broke. If anyone does work on someone’s house in California and that person doesn’t get paid, under the law, we can put a lien on the property and if there’s still no effort to pay the bill, a judge could force the person to sell the house to pay off the laborer.”

Zambrano continued:

“So in this case, if someone wants to buy Kanye’s Malibu home, they’ll have to deal with us first. That sale cannot happen without Tony being paid.”

Kanye hasn’t responded to the latest in the saga, but he must be fuming right now. However, the record producer has no one to blame but himself for the predicament he’s in if it is, in fact, true he never paid the rest of what he owed Saxon. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

