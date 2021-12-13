Jennifer Lopez Is Expanding Her Family!!

Everyone give a warm welcome to Jennifer Lopez’s most recent bundle of joy… her new cat!

Yep, Christmas came early for the Lopez household in the form of a furry little gift. The Hustlers star revealed her new pet on Instagram, zooming in on the cat amidst the (very gorgeous and tasteful) holiday decor while Rocking Around the Christmas Tree played in the background. She captioned the post:

“Introducing … #Hendrix!!!! “

We know it’s a kitten, but Hendrix looks more like a deer in headlights in this vid! LOLz!

As far as we know, the 52-year-old is typically more of a dog person. Back in 2016, she rankled her Hamptons neighbors by shutting down the local dog groomer to have a total of five dogs in her care washed. More recently, she gifted her son Max Muñiz a golden doodle named Tyson.

That was back when she was still engaged to Alex Rodriguez, though, so maybe she and Ben Affleck are going to be a cat couple? After all, dog walking was a major facet of his relationship with Ana de Armas. Perhaps now that Bennifer have reunited, they’re going for a full rebrand.

Either way, we’re extending a warm welcome to J.Lo’s newest fur baby!

