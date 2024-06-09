Jennifer Lopez Is Just As Awful As You Think - Says Meghan McCain! This is not J Lo’s year! Eeek! Related Posts Ben Affleck Visits Jennifer Lopez For 4 Hours At Marital Home! What Were They Doing?! Ouch! Meghan McCain Calls Jennifer Lopez ‘A Deeply Unpleasant Person’! Details! Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez ARE Quietly Trying To Sell Their Marital Home Amid Divorce Rumors! Jennifer Lopez & Leah Remini's Reconnection NOT Going Well -- Because They Fell Out Over More Than Ben Affleck! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jun 09, 2024 12:30pm PDT Share This Categories Jennifer Lopez Meghan McCain Music Minute YouTube Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article