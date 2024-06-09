Glen Powell STILL Isn’t Dating After Reportedly Getting Dumped Over Sydney Sweeney Cheating Rumors!

Glen Powell isn’t in any rush to get back into dating after his last… Let’s just say unfortunate breakup!

During an interview with CBS Mornings on Friday, the Top Gun: Maverick star talked about how his big career boom and his love life aren’t two things that mesh particularly well right now. He said:

“I realized this is a time where life is moving so fast that I don’t even know if I could bring someone into it in a healthy way even if I tried.”

He added “for the right person” he could see himself giving it a try, but ultimately noted:

“I’m not chasing love.”

Oof!

Could this have something to do with Sydney Sweeney?? And his messy breakup from ex Gigi Paris?!

While filming and promoting his 2023 rom-com Anyone But You with the Euphoria star, the big rumor was that the two got wrapped up in a very real-life affair despite both being taken. Gigi notably unfollowed BOTH Glen and Sydney during the height of the rumors and posted some pretty damning quotes, which you can see HERE. Two separate sources later reached out to gossip account DeuxMoi claiming that Gigi dumped him over it! So it sounds she was NOT cool with the avenue he went down amid his newfound stardom… And that’s EXACTLY what he talked about!

Glen went on in his interview:

“I’ve realized there’s new aspects and new complexities to this life and this job that I didn’t even understand, so to bring someone into that and to make them feel comfortable, to make them feel seen, to make them feel loved when a lot of the elements around that can really eat someone’s self confidence or worth or any of that stuff. I’m not willing to have someone sign up for that if they’re not ready for it.”

Ummm, that’s sounding pretty specific if you ask us!

Ultimately, though, he does see himself finding love again one day:

“If love comes and hits me in the face and knocks me over, I welcome it with open arms because that’s something I really want. You know, even just being with my niece and nephew today, it’s like, I really want kids. I really want that phase of life — it’s not far away, but at the same time, I realize it’s going to take a very specific type of person to navigate this. It’s a lot.”

Well, judging by his track record, he’d probably need to get out of the business of rom-coms for that to happen! Ha!

Watch his full interview (below):

