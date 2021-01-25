Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Album’s 20th Anniversary With A Social Media Challenge -- But Fans Aren’t Buying It!

Her love might not cost a thing, but the rest of us have to be a bit more frugal…

Hot off her buzzy performance at Joe Biden’s inauguration, Jennifer Lopez celebrated the 20th anniversary of her album J.Lo. The multi-talented artist made history with the 2001 album when it debuted at #1 on the Billboard chart — the same week that her movie The Wedding Planner was #1 at the box office. She remains the first and only woman to hold the record.

The pop star marked the special anniversary in an Instagram post, posing on the beach in a classic J.Lo album tee. She captioned the photoshoot:

“As I reflect on the fact that it’s the #JLo20thAnniversary, I just wanted to say thank you to all of you for being with me, loving me and supporting me through all the ups and downs. Thank you so much for all the love over the past 20 years!! I love you so much!! #MyLoveDontCostAThing #SameGirl”

Alex Rodriguez’s fiancée also recreated an iconic scene from the J.Lo era music video Love Don’t Cost A Thing, where she tossed jewelry and clothing aside while walking along a beach.

She encouraged fans to get involved, writing:

“The #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge STARTS NOW !!!! Can’t wait to see your renditions. “

Unfortunately, Twitter was not vibing with this particular challenge. Some pointed out the privilege inherent in throwing a bracelet into the sand, while others just plain didn’t feel like it. Comments included:

“Girl it’s too cold for that” “Jlo we supposed to throw our valuables on the beach?

Is the challenge to find it after we throw it bc we can’t afford to replace it?!?

What is the instructions?!?!?????” “No one is doing this Jennifer” “Please stop, just be rich in private and leave us regular people ALONE.”

Some other comments pointed out how impractical the challenge was during the coronavirus crisis — with a variety of colorful replacements for the word “pandemic”:

“I’m only allowed to leave my house for an hour of exercise and you want me to throw away my possessions on a beach? In a pancetta??” “You want us all to rush to the beach in a pan de queso to have our friends film us throwing away good jewelry? I’m so confused” “We are in a panini, still haven’t gotten our second stimmy & you want us to go out & throw our shit away in the sand?!?” “now ashanti i know you not asking us to go to a beach in the middle of a phantasia to litter”

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is the challenge tone deaf, or just lame? Or is Twitter disrespecting an icon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

In the meantime, ch-ch-check out some more fan reactions:

throw that green dress if you really bad pic.twitter.com/ofeMW1rM3p — ???????????????? (????????????????’????) (@muadiddy) January 24, 2021

JLo & her team didn’t think this one through. Most of these “challenges” have people inside of their homes (cause we’re in a panini). Another thing is the kids are dictating the challenges, not the artists????mama must really wanted those streams. #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge — BigMeow (@_SincerelyAshB) January 24, 2021

JLo: Cant wait to see everyone's #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge renditions!! Everyone in the middle of winter and a pandemic: pic.twitter.com/eKjuNE56In — Melissa (@mamamamonsta) January 24, 2021

