Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck Breakup Was NOT Caused By Jen Garner! It Was...

Jennifer Lopez insists Jennifer Garner had NOTHING to do with her OG split from Ben Affleck. Umm, seriously?!

If y’all don’t remember the history, here’s a brief recap. Back in the early 2000s, J.Lo and Ben were the “It” couple — that is until they delayed their wedding in September 2003 only to officially break up the next year, bringing an end to Bennifer.

But long before coming to this decision, the actor met another Jen on a film set and their chemistry was instantly obvious. In fact, Ben has since admitted he fell in love with Garner while making the film Daredevil in 2002 — over a YEAR before calling things off with Lopez. So, yeah, it’s hard not to think she was part of the problem!

But looking back on it all, the Let’s Get Loud singer is adamant there was a more pressing issue they couldn’t get over. In a candid new interview with Variety ahead of her new musical film, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, Jennifer said on Tuesday:

“Our relationship crumbled under the weight of the pressure. We lost a sense of ourselves, and we needed to separate because we didn’t know how to survive it. I had to figure myself out, and he had to figure himself out.”

Wow! This is either a super classy comment made to keep the peace within her blended family, or she really believes it!

FWIW, it’s not all that dissimilar to a statement the couple released when canceling their nuptials, in which they postponed their wedding “due to the excessive media attention surrounding” them. They even revealed they were “contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations” in an attempt to have the ceremony go off without a hitch, noting per People:

“We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends.”

Obviously, the media was a big problem and something they’ve managed to navigate a lot better this time around. But do you really think Jen G wasn’t a factor at all?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]