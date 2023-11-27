Jennifer Lopez Announces New Album AND Film -- All About Her Tumultuous Ben Affleck Love Story! OMG!!!

Jennifer Lopez is finally ready to make her big music comeback!

The Let’s Get Loud artist hasn’t released a new solo album since way back in 2014 (!!!), but that’s all about to change early next year! On Monday, J.Lo announced her new album, This Is Me… Now, will drop on February 16! Valentine’s Day week? Yeah, that’s no coincidence!

The highly-anticipated record will serve as part two to her album This Is Me… Then, which was infamously about her romance with Ben Affleck! Now that Bennifer are back and better than ever, she has a lot more to say about this love story — and it’s all going to be put on full display in a “fantastical and highly visual” film about their relationship and her life!

A press release via Us Weekly described the Dave Meyers-directed project as a “narrative-driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly visual musical reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life.” Not only that, Ben is also listed in the writing credits of the film. Cool!

In a preview of the Amazon Prime Video release, which will drop on the same day as the album, the Marry Me lead can be heard saying:

“When I was a little girl, when someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always, ‘In love.'”

And she’s not hiding the fact her muse is the Air star! The actor appears to make an appearance in the teaser as he (or a lookalike) zooms past the camera on a motorcycle. Elsewhere in a clip, the vocalist reads and tosses a letter into a fire. It’s dated December 24, 2002 (one month after This Is Me… Then was released) and signed “B.” It reads:

“Life’s tough but you’re sweet. Thanks for the gift. Hope you like the flowers. You told me you could never have enough. I believe you.”

Of course, the couple first met in 2002 while working on Gigli. They announced their engagement that November but ultimately split in 2004, starting families with other people — Ben with another Jen whom he fell for on the set of a movie while still engaged to J.Lo! They reconnected in 2021, and it’s all good now — but it was a rocky journey to get here. And given the date on the letter, it seems like we’ll be getting a deep dive into their entire messy romance! At the end of one promotional clip, the songwriter reveals:

“This musical experience is a manifestation through music, film, and reality, of a life’s journey on the search for truth about love.”

Ch-ch-check out the trailer (below)!

This looks AH-mazing!!!

And don’t worry, we don’t have to wait until February for this new era to begin. Jenny from the Block will be releasing her first single, Can’t Get Enough, on January 10! Let the countdown begin!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! What are your first thoughts on the teaser? Let us know in the comments (below)!

