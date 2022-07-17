Jennifer Lopez Shares The First Pictures From Her Wedding To Ben Affleck!

Jennifer Lopez broke her silence on her whirlwind wedding to Ben Affleck!

Hours after news broke that the couple tied the knot, the 52-year-old singer took to her On the JLo newsletter to share all the details about their midnight ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. She wrote:

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday – all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

Jennifer admitted that they barely made it to the chapel in time before it closed – but the venue stayed open “late a few minutes” for the lovebirds to say “I Do” and, of course, “take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself.” While they wanted the Elvis Presley impersonator to officiate, the actress joked that he had cost “extra and he was in bed.” She continued:

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

The momma of two then called the evening the “best night of our lives,” expressing:

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives. Thank you to the Little White Wedding chapel for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men’s room.”

Jennifer concluded the post by expressing their gratitude for their blended family:

“They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love.’ We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.”

And of course, she sealed the deal by signing off with “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.” The bride also gave her fans some pics of the wedding — including a snapshot of her stunning lace white dress and veil! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

We are so glad that these to got their fairytale wedding! Congrats to the newlyweds!

[Image via On The JLo, WENN]