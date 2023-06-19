Jennifer Lopez Shows Love To 'Daddy' Ben Affleck With Shirtless Post On Father's Day -- And Fans Freak Out!

LOLz! Who knew thirst traps were meant for Father’s Day?

Jennifer Lopez couldn’t help but gush over her hubby Ben Affleck on Sunday — but fans were NOT into it! To honor The Flash star for being a great dad, Jenny from the Block posted a loving tribute to her Instagram which included a sexy bathroom selfie showing off a shirtless Ben and all his abs! She reflected alongside it:

“Daddy Appreciation Post Happy Father’s Day Papa. And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know .”

The carousel also featured sweet pics of the couple cuddling and a cute montage full of photos and videos of the pair over a clip of J.Lo talking about what an “amazing dad” the actor is during her latest appearance on The View. She said:

“It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I have ever seen. He is so involved. He teaches me, about how to interact with the kids sometimes.”

She continued:

“He’s just so in tune and he’s just such a brilliant guy anyway, he’s so learned in so many things anyway, and you can just tell that when he had his kids he must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children and he applies it and he’s present, and that’s all you can ask, for a present, loving dad who cares and shows up every single day and that’s who he is.”

As Perezcious readers know, the Good Will Hunting star shares Samuel, 11, Seraphina, 14, and Violet, 17, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Meanwhile, he’s also stepdad to Jen’s twins Max and Emme, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Ch-ch-check out the sweet — though “cringe” — post (below)!

A very nice tribute! But…

As mentioned, fans have been freaking out over the shirtless picture — and not because they’re swooning over his six-pack! Nope! Commenters were downright shocked The Mother star posted such a NSFW snapshot on Father’s Day of all days, writing under the post:

“it gave me the ick” “I don’t know why… but this post is somewhat cringe” “Why would you post a shower pic of your husband? That’s appreciating him as a dad? Weird. Lol” “JLo it’s Father’s Day not Valentine’s!” “Why would you post a picture of your husband half naked and then talk about Father’s Day?” “Not [one] photo is him being a father lol” “Got confused thought I’d opened Grindr“

LMFAO!

She shoulda kept that photo in her camera roll because this backfired big time! That said, not everyone was so distraught over the tribute and many fans came to the singer’s defense, saying:

“This comment section did NOT pass the vibe check! Let’s not be miserable on the internet for a change? Happy for you JLo. Grateful for good fathers.” “Pure hate! Let her be if you all had what she had you all would do the same. Plus if you don’t like it stop following her. It’s that simple. You all act so innocent . Come on people.”

As for the complaints Jennifer didn’t mention her children’s father, Marc, others argued:

“Show them what you working with Mama!!! Damn you people are soooo judgemental! Did she compare him to Marc NO!!! Did she say Marc wasn’t a good dad no! She’s just grateful that her HUSBAND is a good dad all around to his and hers!” “Damn people stay in your lane! I love Marc too as an artist. But nobody knows what’s in the pot except the person stirring it. Take your spoon out and mind your business!!!”

For what it’s worth, Jennifer Garner did make sure to send love her ex’s way — in a much more palatable way! Writing under a Father’s Day appreciation post dedicated to her own pops, she noted:

“PS Shout out to BGA–no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father’s Day, Ben! X.”

Aw! It’s nice to see the exes are still able to be so cordial. Perhaps if the other Jen had mentioned her ex, fans wouldn’t be hating on the shirtless selfie so much?! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Was this cringey AF or did you love it? Sound OFF (below)!

