Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker On 'Cloud Nine' Amid Pregnancy -- But The News 'Stings' For Scott Disick!

It was the best and worst of news — depending on who you asked!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are living in bliss after announcing they are expecting their first child together after a challenging trial with IVF… but not everyone in their orbit is looking forward to the little one’s arrival! At least not at this very moment. And we bet you can guess who!

After Friday night’s exciting reveal at the Blink-182 concert — during which the model held up a sign that read, “Travis, I’m Pregnant” — a source told ET on Saturday:

“Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney’s wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle. They are so thrilled and can’t wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families.”

It’s amazing news — especially knowing how much they’ve tried for and wanted this!! Most of their family members are also ecstatic with the baby news, the source continued:

“Kris [Jenner] and all of Kourtney’s family is elated for them and the kids on both sides are excited. Everyone knows how much Kourtney and Travis wanted this and are very happy.”

As Perezcious readers know, The Kardashians star is already momma to Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, and the drummer is dad to teenagers Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, plus stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with Shanna Moakler, who is “excited” for the couple. We can’t say the same thing about the Talentless founder! The confidant spilled the tea:

“Scott is being as supportive as possible while also trying to take care of himself. It stings a little and he will always have love for Kourtney, but at the same time he is also happy and excited for her. He wants to continue to move on and focus on his own personal life.”

Ever since the Poosh founder began her IVF journey, the 40-year-old hasn’t been pleased, so we’re not surprised to hear he’s in his feels over this announcement! Just another sign that Kourt’s officially moved on!

Speaking of, the reality star isn’t busy worrying about her ex right now! All her attention is now on her little one, a source told People on Sunday:

“Kourtney is just beyond excited. She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while. […] Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can’t wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too.”

On their long journey to get to this moment, the insider noted:

“Kourtney has been praying for this. She has wanted a baby with Travis since they first started dating. They have been trying to get pregnant for almost two years. It’s been grueling.”

The best things come to those who wait, isn’t that what they always say?! We couldn’t be happier for them — and we bet Scott will come to love the baby, too! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

