Tom Brady Reveals He's 'Still Working' On Being Present With Kids On First Father's Day After Gisele Bündchen Split!

Tom Brady is still working on becoming the best father he can be!

On Father’s Day, the quarterback took to his Instagram to reflect on the impact his father had on his life as well as address how he’s still learning to be better for his children. The 45-year-old wrote on Sunday:

“On this Father’s Day, all I can think of is how grateful I am to have been raised by the world’s best Dad, and to now have three beautiful angels of my own who I have the joy of watching grow up.”

Aw!

Sharing his thoughts on his own experience raising Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, he continued:

“Being a Dad is the best thing in my life. I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me. They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily )and cherish every moment (mostly ) that we have as a family, because that’s what matters most. Their love for others and constant selflessness makes me so proud to be their dad, and I know those traits come directly from everyone who is part of their life. Thank you Dad, for being you, and thank you to my three amazing kids, for giving me the pleasure of being your Dad”

So sweet! And there’s always room to grow!

He also shared another tribute in his Story, take a look:

It’s been a very difficult year for this particular father, too. As we all know, Tom and Gisele called off their marriage amid reports the supermodel grew upset after Tom decided to unretire from the NFL. There were even insiders claiming she was frustrated he wasn’t spending enough time with the family. As a matter of fact, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel told Elle in September:

“This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present.”

Inneresting! Guess Tom realized he really does need to work on that!

Ultimately, the pair’s relationship issues proved too much and they broke up their 13-year marriage by filing for divorce in October 2022. Since then, they have been committed to co-parenting. Earlier this month, the athlete revealed the kids have lots of fun lined up for this summer, telling People:

“I’ve got my little calendar right here. We’re going to Disneyland tomorrow to celebrate because it’s the last day of school. Then they’re going with their mom for a couple of weeks to Brazil.”

After Brazil, they will be heading to Europe with their pops, too! He added:

“They got lots of good plans. These kids have a really good summer lined up.”

Sounds great, and probably what they deserve after managing to get through the school year while dealing with this major family change! FWIW, on Mother’s Day, Tom made sure to send some love his exes’ way, but so far, Gisele is keeping her mouth shut! Hmm…

