Jennifer Lopez Wants To ‘Spoil’ Ben Affleck For ‘First Christmas As Husband & Wife’

Now that wedding bells have rung for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, it’s time to jingle ‘em!

Holiday cheer fills the Lopez-Affleck household as the two continue to ride their newlywed high, and this season’s gift exchange is shaping up to be quite a significant one for the couple. An insider told Entertainment Tonight Tuesday:

“Ben and Jen have been having so much fun getting ready for Christmas. Jen’s favorite holiday is Christmas, so she always goes all out, but this is a really exciting time for them as a couple since it’s their first Christmas as husband and wife. Ben and Jen picked out and decorated a huge tree with the help of their children. Their home feels festive and looks gorgeous with decorations and everything lit up.”

We love that! There isn’t much that tops being surrounded by your loved ones during your favorite holiday season, so we totally get it! And we can only IMAGINE how beautifully decorated their home is… After all, they ARE both Leos!!

Related: Are The TikTok Rumors About J.Lo’s GRINCH Behavior True?!

The insider added the Hustlers star, “wants this year to be even more special than usual and to make new traditions of their own, both as a family and with Ben. They are planning to spend the holidays together with the kids and Jen’s family.”

Must be a pretty special feeling for the blended family to merge during such a joyous time. J.Lo of course shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares 17-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina, and 10-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The source added:

“Jen, her mom, and her sister are all amazing cooks, so they’re looking forward to being with each other and eating amazing food.”

Yum!! As far as that aforementioned gift exchange is concerned, the source revealed Lopez “has picked out some things for Ben and wants to spoil him,” while on the other hand:

“Ben is planning on giving Jen a couple of things that are special and sentimental that have taken him a long time to find. He is also planning on giving her beautiful jewelry and a couple of big things that are surprises.”

And to top it all off, the lovebirds are reportedly “talking about the possibility of going on a trip just the two of them to get some rest and relaxation.” However, due to jam-packed schedules, a timeframe hasn’t been set in stone, but the getaway “is in the works,” nonetheless.

Related: Jen Reveals Romantic Message Ben Had Engraved On Her Ring!

This all comes just four months after the pair tied the knot in a romantic Georgia ceremony — almost 20 years after they initially called it quits. This time around, we see nothing but love in their future.

Thoughts on their Christmas plans, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Imagez via Jennifer Lopez/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]