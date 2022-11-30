Jennifer Lopez Reveals SUPER Romantic Message Ben Affleck Engraved On Her New Engagement Ring

What’s better than a 6.1 carat, $2.5 mil+ Harry Winston pink solitaire? OK, nothing. But what’s second-best? An engagement ring with an extra-special, personal promise about being together forever.

In her Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe on Monday, Jennifer Lopez revealed just how hard the first breakup with Ben Affleck hit her — and got to gush about getting a happy ending nearly two decades later.

But a new beginning for Bennifer meant a new engagement ring. The second ring wasn’t quite so ornate as the first (which she kept btw) — it’s a green stone on a simple silver band. But it means the world to her because of what it stands for. In three words engraved on the inside, Affleck told her:

“not. going. anywhere.”

Awww! She explained that was how Ben would sign the letters he wrote her for months before they got back together:

“That’s how he would sign his emails when we started talking again. Like ‘Don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere.'”

Awwwwwww! We heard those emails finally were what sealed the deal, that what he wrote changed everything. Clearly that signoff line was a big part of it! In fact, J.Lo revealed the words inspired a song on her recently announced This Is Me…Now album! Wow!

