Steve Irwin’s Wife Terri STILL Doesn’t Ever Plan To Date Again After Husband’s Death!

Terri Irwin has locked away her love.

18 years after her husband Steve Irwin AKA The Crocodile Hunter passed away, Terri still has no intention of dipping her toe back into the dating pool. She’s been firm about this in the past, but on Thursday she explained her reasoning to Us Weekly:

“I totally got my happily ever after. And while there are a lot of wonderful men in the world, can you see another Steve Irwin? I just can’t.”

Awww, that’s so sweet yet so heartbreaking. Steve really was her one true love!

Talking about what it’d even be like to get back out there in the dating scene, the 59-year-old joked:

“I’d be like, ‘I love that you’re a librarian and the dewey decimal system is cool, but I got to go jump a crocodile and do that.’ Forget that.”

HA! No wonder why Steve loved her so much!

The pair got married in 1992 and welcomed daughter Bindi, 25, in 1998, and son Robert, 20, in 2003. Terri’s gotta be busy anyway, keeping up Steve’s legacy at the Australia Zoo AND being grandma to Bindi’s little one!

But while she may not be interested in seeking love, she still likes to watch it play out — specifically on The Golden Bachelor! And though she wouldn’t be open to being ON the reality dating show, she would be open to producing it! She also joked about being “in love” with actor Russell Crowe, but her heart ultimately belongs to her late husband:

“I had the best marriage in the whole world for 14 years, and I’m very comfortable with the person I see in the mirror. So I’m okay to be on my own now. And I’m lonely for Steve, but I’m not a lonely person, so I’m very lucky.”

Awww.

Steve tragically died in 2006 after being pierced through the chest in a stingray incident. He was just 44 years old.

