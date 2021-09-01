DAMN! You've Gotta See This Legendary Jeopardy! Champ's SAVAGE Reaction To Mike Richards' Firing!

James Holzhauer has never been one to hold back his emotions, or keep quiet about how he really feels, and so it makes sense that the legendary Jeopardy! champ is letting it all hang out right now!

As we’ve been reporting, Mike Richards has officially been canned as the show’s (now former) executive producer, in addition to infamously being hired and then fired as its next on-air host. And now, Holzhauer is ready to tell the world what he truly thinks — and all we can say is BUCKLE UP!

Related: Mayim Bialik Steps Past Controversy To Take Over As Host On ‘Jeopardy!’ — For Now, At Least!

In the aftermath of Richards’ double-ouster on the ever-popular TV game show, Holzhauer — who infamously won 32 straight TV bouts and earned himself more than $2.4 million along the way to become one of the most successful contestants in the quiz show’s four-decade run — was ready to pounce on Tuesday!!!

In the first of two tweets on the matter, he sarcastically noted (below):

“Do I think Mike Richards’s podcast comments were appropriate for polite society? No. But did he deserve the benefit of the doubt for the job he did running Jeopardy? Also no.”

Ouch! Tell us how you really feel, James!

He followed it up with a GIF of the munchkins from The Wizard of Oz singing their well-known “Ding, Dong, the witch is dead” refrain in the scene after a tornado infamously drops Dorothy’s home on top of the Wicked Witch of the East.

Look!

Do I think Mike Richards’s podcast comments were appropriate for polite society? No. But did he deserve the benefit of the doubt for the job he did running Jeopardy? Also no — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) August 31, 2021

DAYUM!!!

Take that, Mike Richards! James’ saltiness wasn’t lost on his quarter-of-a-million Twitter followers, either. Some of them piggybacked off his opinions with their own reactions about Richards’ removal and more (below):

“I guess you are not a fan of Mike Richards? :)” “Wow, don’t beat around the bush James, just say what you think” “This is petty and I love it.” “Don’t hold back!! Tell us how you really feel” “HELL YA! I absolutely knew there was no way he’d still be around when the new season began. Finally @jeopardy and @Sony have done something right.”

No kidding…

And by the way, in case you were wondering, fellow legendary best-ever former Jeopardy! contestant Ken Jennings hasn’t tweeted since Monday, so no public comment yet from him about Richards’ EP ouster. That’s OK! Goodness knows James has spoken enough for everybody with those two tweets!

What do U make of Holzhauer’s reactions about Richards, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF on all the shade and more with your take down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Jeopardy!/YouTube]