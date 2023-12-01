AHHH! Jeremy Allen White & Rosalía Are Dating!

Hot new couple alert, Perezcious readers!

According to Us Weekly on Thursday, Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía are dating! A source told the outlet that their romance is relatively new, but they were friends for a bit at first:

“Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White have recently started dating. They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently.”

For those who don’t know, romance rumors have been circulating about Jeremy and Rosalía after they were spotted out together several times over the past few weeks. The couple were first seen visiting a farmers market in Los Angeles in October, where The Bear star was walking around holding a massive bouquets of flowers. Possibly ones that were meant for his new girlfriend?! Then, the two were seen hanging out in West Hollywood on Wednesday. In pictures obtained by TMZ, they appeared to be on a smoke break while Rosalía leaned her back against a parked car and Jeremy stood with his feet resting in between hers. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

ICYMI — Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía Enjoy Smoke Break Amid Dating Rumors | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/CXuL5YDPEp — TMZ (@TMZ) December 1, 2023

These two clearly weren’t trying to put those dating rumors to rest! And now they’re reportedly official! Their romance comes after they ended some pretty serious relationships earlier this year. Jeremy’s estranged wife, Addison Timlin, filed for divorce in May. He was romantically linked to model Ashley Moore shortly afterward, but things seemed to have fizzled out between them. For her part, Rosalía broke up with her fiancé Rauw Alejandro in July — reportedly because he cheated. Oof. You better treat her right, Jeremy! You don’t want to face the wrath of Rosalía’s fans!

