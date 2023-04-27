Jerry Springer's Final Thought That Brought Him To Tears...

As you sadly have probably heard, we lost Jerry Springer on Thursday.

In the wake of the TV legend’s passing, many fans have been sharing their favorite moments from his equally infamous and beloved daytime talk show. But one clip stands out as it shows Jerry, who passed away peacefully at his Chicago home at the age of 79, truly moved by the blessings of his life.

In his Final Thought segment from The Jerry Springer Show‘s 25th anniversary special, the host expresses:

“What I’ve learned over our quarter century of shows is that deep down we are all alike… We all want to be happy, we cry when we’re hurt, we’re angry when we’ve been mistreated, and to be liked, accepted, and respected, not to mention loved, is the greatest gift of all. Yes, we’re all alike.”

But it was in the next thought that Jerry got choked up and nearly had to stop — we think even he didn’t see it coming when he said:

“Know this: there’s never been a moment in the 25 years of doing this show that I ever thought I was better that the people who appear on our stage. I’m not better. Just lucky.”

It was on the word lucky that you could see the tears in his eyes, and you knew he meant it more than he realized when he wrote it. The show would run for two more full seasons after the 25th. But that moment has served as the fondest farewell for the show ever since — and now for the man himself. Watch for yourself (below)!

R.I.P. Jerry…

[Image via The Jerry Springer Show/YouTube.]