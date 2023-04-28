Jerry Springer Said He Wanted THIS On His Tombstone In 2016 Interview

Well, this is heartbreaking!

In a resurfaced interview with ET back in 2016, legendary TV host Jerry Springer, who passed away on Thursday after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, revealed what he wanted his tombstone to say. He harrowingly teased ahead of The Jerry Springer Show‘s 25th anniversary:

“I know what I’m going to put on my tombstone. ‘I won’t be right back.'”

Aw!

After a stint in politics, the 79-year-old spent 27 years on air hosting the syndicated talk show, which was known for its wild and sometimes controversial guests. When the series ended in 2018, he went on to host three seasons of Judge Jerry. With this in mind, he picked a fitting epitaph considering how many times he must’ve asked viewers to come back after the commercial break! It speaks to his sense of humor, too. But how sad! You can watch the full resurfaced interview HERE.

R.I.P…

[Image via The Jerry Springer Show/YouTube]