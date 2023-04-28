Watch The View's Sunny Hostin Kill Meghan McCain With Kindness!

Sunny Hostin isn’t letting Meghan McCain’s latest comments about The View get her down!

For those who don’t know, the 38-year-old television personality published a column for Dailymail.com last week that slammed the daytime talk show for refusing to do newsworthy topics like Bill Cosby’s rape allegations, allegedly creating a toxic work environment, and more. As she stated in the article:

“There is nothing on God’s green earth that could convince me to ever walk on to that set again. … The View just keeps getting worse.”

So what do the ladies at The View think about these new remarks from Meghan? Well, Sunny spoke out about the column on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and gave everyone a masterclass on how to kill someone with kindness! When a fan asked her about Meghan’s criticisms, the 54-year-old said on Thursday:

“Um, what can I say? I have not read the column. I have heard about it. Our show is a wonderful place. We’re the number one talk show in the country, happy to say. I don’t know. I’m surprised that she’s writing about the book. I know her husband likes to mean-tweet about me, which is shocking, but Meghan and I have always been friendly. We remain friends. I don’t think she’s doing television anymore.”

To fix that matter, Sunny suggested that Andy Cohen “should hire her for one of the Housewives franchise,” noting “she’d be great on Potomac, or any of them.” She then added:

“I wish her well. We’re really happy on the show, we’re really a cohesive group, and God bless!”

What a great response! You can ch-ch-check it out (below):

