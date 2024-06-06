Jersey Shore Star Angelina Pivarnick Facing Assault Charges! What Happened?!

Angelina Pivarnick is in deep trouble this time…

The Jersey Shore star has been hit with a slew of legal charges following some sort of incident at her New Jersey home over the weekend, according to TMZ. The outlet reported on Monday she’s been slapped with simple assault, criminal mischief, obstructing the administration of law, and resisting arrest counts, citing a municipal summons sent out on Sunday.

Whoa!!!

It’s not clear what went down, but to land ALL those charges, it had to be something serious, right?! Or is it?

The reality star’s attorney James Leonard attempted to downplay the situation in a statement issued to the outlet on Wednesday, but we don’t know… He kinda just made it sound even MORE eerie! Apparently, the whole debacle stemmed from a bad reaction to some meds! He explained:

“This is nothing more than a very minor incident that was exacerbated by an adverse reaction to prescribed over-the-counter medication. We look forward to resolving this matter favorably and putting it behind us. Angelina is home resting and has no further comment at this time.”

Uhhhh, WHAT?!

We’ll just have to wait and see what other details come from this…

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Image via Jersey Shore/YouTube]