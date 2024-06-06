Christine Quinn Says Her Ex Is Using A SPY To Violate His Restraining Order!

Christine Quinn has accused her estranged husband Christian Dumontet of violating a temporary restraining order after enlisting a spy to intimidate her!

On Wednesday, the Selling Sunset alum alleged that her ex “willfully violated” the terms of a domestic violence restraining order. In the filing, obtained by People, the reality star provided doorbell footage of “an unknown man” at the couple’s former residence, where she and her son Christian Georges were allowed to continue living amid her nasty divorce. The first sighting of this man was on May 27. What’s extra disturbing is that she didn’t recognize him at all… until this Tuesday, when he was seen with her ex!

Let’s break it down. In May, the Netflix personality got “an alert on her cell phone that a person was on her property.” She wasn’t at home at the time, but had recently set up surveillance on her property “to ensure that Mr. Dumontet and his agents abided by the terms of the DVRO — to stay 100 yards away.” The docs stated:

“She watched an unknown man live from her phone application snooping around her garage and in front of her pool. He was located in an area of the property that was not available to the public. Mrs. Quinn did not recognize the person to be associated with Mr. Dumontet; he was a complete stranger.”

She was left “terrified” after this incident, though she did not file a police report.

Well, on Tuesday, Christine finally confirmed this man had ties to her ex when they were pictured together leaving Christian’s arraignment for child abuse and assault charges. Photos emerged in a new Us Weekly article (HERE), the filing noted:

“Upon review of the US Weekly article, Mrs. Quinn immediately recognized the May 27, 2024, trespasser in the photographs. The trespasser was photographed next to Mr. Dumontet, wearing the EXACT SAME outfit that he was wearing when he trespassed. […] There is no dispute that this trespasser is an agent and/or associate of Mr. Dumontet.”

Because of this, the docs alleged:

“Mr. Dumontet sent an agent on his behalf to the property to effectively spy on Mrs. Quinn.”

The realtor’s team added:

“The May 27, 2024, trespassing is a clear violation of the DVRO by Mr. Dumontet and constitutes contempt of court. Mr. Dumontet knew he was not permitted to be at the property, and sent his agent there to spy on Mrs. Quinn nonetheless.”

Jeez. At this time, Christine is not pressing charges, but she insists she will if the visits continue. She is also still in possession of the aforementioned doorbell footage. Her filing concluded:

“Mr. Dumontet is forcing Mrs. Quinn and their son out of the marital home by fear of strange men coming and going as they please. She does not feel safe living there. Thus, Mrs. Quinn will set a future hearing date should these violations continue.”

But Christian’s attorney, Alexandra Kazarian, already clapped back with her own filing on Wednesday, saying:

“This pattern of wild, seemingly paranoid allegations against Mr. Dumontet evidences an obsession that is highlighted by Ms. Quinn’s multiple filings alleging that she has been unable to locate him and has not heard from him since March.”

Hmm. She seems to have proof that this so-called spy and her estranged partner DO have some kind of a relationship, so we wouldn’t call this all paranoia. Just saying…

As Perezcious readers know, the businessman is facing lots of legal trouble after allegedly injuring the couple’s 3-year-old son and assaulting his wife during a “rampage” in March, resulting in the tech entrepreneur getting arrested twice. Christine has previously accused her ex of planting recording devices around her home, as well. So, this remains a really complicated situation. We hope she’s in a place where she and her kiddo feel safe as they deal with this! Reactions? Let us know (below)!

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

